Bishop Obinim's son Gifted showcased his prophetic abilities during his recent appearance at his father's church event

In a video, the preacher's son left church members in awe as he prophesied about their personal lives and their struggles

Footage of Gifted Obinim prophesying at his father's church triggered reactions among Ghanaian social media users

Gifted Obinim Junior, the eldest child of Bishop Daniel Obinim and his wife, Florence Obinim, has courted attention following his recent appearance at his father's church event.

Bishop Obinim's son, Gifted Obinim Junior, prophesies to church members during a service event with his father. Photo source: @obinimjnr, @georgeeni61

On Thursday, February 19, 2026, Gifted Obinim Junior attended an evening service to worship with his father and his congregation at the Tema branch of his International God's Way Church in Accra.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Bishop Obinim was seen calling on his son to stand beside him and participate in his evangelical works.

Gifted appeared to have gone into a trance as his father recited a word and instructed him to look up in the sky.

Moments later, Obinim's son left the congregation in awe as he mentioned the name of a male church member he had supposedly encountered for the first time.

Gifted, who claimed to be receiving information from a spiritual voice, began to prophesy about the individual after his father instructed him to pray for him.

The young man, who was amazed and excited, confirmed Obinim's son's claim, leading to him receiving massive cheers from the congregation inside the church building.

Gifted continued to share more prophecies about other members of the congregation, leaving his proud father declaring him as his successor after his demise.

The TikTok videos of Bishop Obinim's son, Gifted, prophesying at his father's church service event are below:

Bishop Obinim's daughter speaks Spanish in church

In another viral video shared on TikTok on January 1, 2026, Bishop Obinim called on his daughter, Angel Obinim, to join him on the big stage in front of his congregation.

The prophet shared a warm hug with his daughter, who had appeared shy before he prayed for a female church member and her daughter, who had shared their testimony on stage.

Bishop Obinim later called on Angel to speak to the congregation in the Spanish language she had learned from her many years abroad.

Bishop Obinim and his son, Gifted Obinim Junior, wow Ghanaians with a lovely moment shared on social media. Image credit: @Bishop Obinim Ministries, @Gifted

The prophet's shy daughter appeared hesitant at first, as she casually flashed a bright smile before speaking Spanish, which she translated into English at her proud father's request.

Angel later became Bishop Obinim's translator at the crossover service, translating his heartwarming message to the congregation from Twi to Spanish.

The TikTok video of Bishop Daniel Obinim's daughter, Angel, speaking Spanish at the church service event is below:

Obinim's son Gifted's prophecies stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nicholas Ansong Peter commented:

"Well done for training your son in the fields of God 🙏."

Felibest wrote:

"Aww, you are the really gifted 🥰. No size 🙏."

Eno Konadu said:

"This guy had the gift from childhood. He told someone something, and the person started crying."

