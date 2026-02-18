Yaytseslav: Government Shares Full Passport Details of Man Who Leaked Videos of Ghanaian Women
The government has released the full passport details of the Russian man who secretly recorded women during a visit to Ghana.
The man has been identified as 36-year-old Vladislav Aleksandrovich Liulkov.
Minister for Communications Sam George shared the passport details of the suspect in the violation of privacy rights on X.
The government is now moving to secure an international arrest warrant through INTERPOL as diplomatic channels remain fully activated.
The passport, bearing number 77 7784005 and issued by Russian authorities on December 9, 2025, lists the holder’s surname as Liulkov, with given name Vladislav and patronymic Aleksandrovich.
It confirms his date of birth as September 19, 1989, making him 36 years old, and states his place of birth as the Uzbek SSR, formerly part of the Soviet Union.
His passport remains valid until December 9, 2035.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.