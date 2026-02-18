The government has released the full passport details of the Russian man who secretly recorded women during a visit to Ghana.

The man has been identified as 36-year-old Vladislav Aleksandrovich Liulkov.

Minister for Communications Sam George shared the passport details of the suspect in the violation of privacy rights on X.

The government is now moving to secure an international arrest warrant through INTERPOL as diplomatic channels remain fully activated.

The passport, bearing number 77 7784005 and issued by Russian authorities on December 9, 2025, lists the holder’s surname as Liulkov, with given name Vladislav and patronymic Aleksandrovich.

It confirms his date of birth as September 19, 1989, making him 36 years old, and states his place of birth as the Uzbek SSR, formerly part of the Soviet Union.

His passport remains valid until December 9, 2035.

