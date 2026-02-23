Popular Ghanaian rapper and MC Kwaku Shocky has reportedly passed away after a battle with a severe health issue

The news of the late musician's untimely death was confirmed by his close associates on Thursday, February 19, 2026

Kwaku Shocky's demise has triggered sad reactions from many Ghanaians, including his many fans on social media

Veteran Ghanaian rapper Joseph Brew, popularly known as Kwaku Shocky or Shocky Joe, has passed away following his battle with a long-term health issue.

Egya Kobina Bucknor, a creative director, film producer, owner and manager of Accra-based independent TV studio Ahara Studios, and son of the late veteran actor Charles Fiifi Bucknor, announced the news of Kwaku Shocky's demise on his official Facebook page on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

What happened to Ghanaian rapper Kwaku Shocky?

Kwaku Shocky had been battling with a terminal illness, with him and his associates publicly appealing for funds to undergo medical treatment.

The Ghanaian rapper, who was also a host of Ahara Studios' Life Cypha show, had a health issue that had impacted his physical appearance and limited his ability to continue pursuing his musical career in recent months before his demise.

The exact date of the late Kwaku Shocky's untimely demise remains unknown.

In his Facebook post, Egya Kobina Bucknor mourned the death of the late Dansoman-based rapper, whom he described as a brother and a king, with an emotional eulogy.

"You will be missed dearly, my brother. Apocalypse, aka Kwaku Shocky, aka Shocky Joe. I told you you were a king, bro. May the angelic hosts usher you into your new dimension, my brother. Rest in Supernatural Power Shock. So sorry bro I can’t hold it. Shocky Joe."

He shared photos and videos of himself with the late Shocky and an associate at his residence, and also shared videos of the late rapper freestyling on the streets.

The deceased's colleague, Rhym Stella, also mourned the demise with an emotional message, stating:

"Awww Shocky Joe, rest in peace, bro. Your passing hit me hard. I'm still reminiscing about '97 when we rocked Mfantsipim's Varieties Night, chilling in Cape Coast and Dansoman. We had big dreams of putting Ghana on the rap map."

"Met Shocker, a.k.a Illashaz Shaz, and Shaolin Monk Funk, they fueled my passion for emceeing, but hiplife took over, and we got pushed to the side, forced to switch to Twi."

"English rap took a hit, and we went underground. Y'all's song "Ɔdɔ Yɛwu" was fire, but industry folks played it unfairly. Life got tough, you had health issues, and you struggled. Last saw you in '05 at Base Lounge, performing. Gone but not forgotten, Shocky Joe, a.k.a. Kwaku Shocky."

The Facebook post announcing the death of Ghanaian rapper Kwaku Shocky is below:

Who was the late rapper Kwaku Shocky?

The late Kwaku Shocky was a veteran rapper based in Dansoman in the Greater Accra region of Ghana.

The artist was a graduate of St. Augustine's College in his native Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana.

Aside from the late Shocky's musical career, he was also a co-host of Ahara Studios' Life Cypha show.

Ghanaians mourn Kwaku Shocky after his demise

YEN.com.gh gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kweku Noble commented:

"Let the heavens welcome one of their own. RIP Kweku Shocky."

John Amissah said:

"Aww, Shocky, may you rest in peace. We enjoyed you on stage in Augusco."

Paaki Mensah wrote:

"RIP compadre. Another real one bites the dust. Rest well APSU."

Famous American rapper Lil Poppa dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that American rapper Lil Poppa died at age 25 on February 18, 2026.

Foreign media outlets announced the news of the Jacksonville, USA-based rapper's death on social media.

Lil Poppa's untimely death at a young age evoked sad reactions from his fans worldwide, who mourned him.

