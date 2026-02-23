A former Ghana youth international once declared he would never allow his son to represent any of the country’s national teams

Now living in Germany, the ex-player, in his explanation, opened up about the heartbreaking reasons behind his tough position

His comments have sparked backlash online, with many insisting he should show appreciation to the nation that gave him a platform

Ransford Osei once thrilled Ghanaian football fans with his goals. Today, he is trending for a very different reason.

The former striker, who played a vital role in Ghana’s historic triumph at the 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup in Egypt, says he would never allow his child to represent Ghana at any level.

The bold declaration, first made in 2023, has resurfaced online and sparked heated reactions. Osei did not mince words.

Ransford Osei's unapologetic stance means his children will not play for Ghana. Photo credit: @QuakuAde/X and Shaun Botterill - FIFA/Getty Images.

Osei vows his son won’t represent Ghana

“If I’m ever getting back into football, then it's probably because my son would turn into a footballer and I’d be his agent. That’s the only association I’d want to have with football. If my son becomes a footballer, I will never allow him to play for any Ghanaian national team. I’m being real. I’m no longer playing active football, so I can say it.

“Something happened during playing days and because of that, I did not receive any Black Stars call-up. Someone did something that courted my hatred in the face of some big men in football.”

Those remarks stunned many who still remember his explosive performances for the Black Satellites.

For supporters, it felt strange to hear a former youth hero distance himself from the same badge he once kissed with pride.

Watch highlights of Ransford Osei:

Osei explained that his position is rooted in painful personal experiences. According to him, events behind the scenes denied him a chance with the senior national team even at his peak.

He compared his path with some of the stars he faced during his youth career, including Toni Kroos and Bojan Krkić.

In his view, structures in Europe push gifted players forward, while talents back home often fend for themselves.

“In Ghana, being good alone is not enough to get you to the top and that’s the difference between Africans and whites. The white man will give you all the push when he realizes that you are talented but Africans will not do that.

“We played with Bojan Kirkic who was then in the Barcelona academy, Toni Kroos was at Bayern Munich, and a lot of them. After the tournament, they were given the platform to shine but we have to struggle for ourselves.

“Over here, the belief is that we have talent in abundance, so if you don’t bribe someone, you won’t be allowed to progress, so why would I allow my son to go through this system,” he said in an interview back in 2023, as cited by Ghanaweb.

Social media reacts to Osei's stance

Nearly three years after that interview, the clip has gained fresh traction. Online users have been quick to respond, and not all of them are sympathetic.

@ephos120881 analysed:

"He had a lot of potential at U20 but never really got there."

@snaq11 fired back:

"The same broken system helped you in age cheating to gain access to the U20 team. Deducting more than 4yrs of your age,is this not cheating? Make he comot for there."

@footy_lifer added with a laugh:

"He thinks his kids will be good enough for Germany? Lol"

@Dicksi_Sosa appeared unmoved:

"No one cares. Too many talents in the long queue."

Ransford Osei formed a lethal partnership with Dominic Adiyiah, inspiring Ghana's historic run at the 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup. Photo by Shaun Botterill - FIFA.

Ransford Osei's career in retrospect

Looking back, Osei’s journey reads like a story of dazzling promise. In Egypt, he scored four goals as Ghana became the first African nation to lift the FIFA U20 World Cup trophy, per Besoccer. Many tipped him for a long run with the senior side.

Yet football can be unpredictable. Moves abroad brought glimpses of quality, but the breakthrough many expected never truly arrived.

Now, his words have reopened an old wound in Ghanaian football. Beyond the controversy lies a deeper question about how emerging talents are nurtured after early success.

For Osei, the debate is personal. For fans, it is emotional. And for the next generation, it may serve as a cautionary tale.

