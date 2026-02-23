Manchester United travel to Everton tonight in the Premier League, with Michael Carrick aiming to extend his unbeaten start in charge

Everton claimed victory in the reverse fixture as David Moyes secured his first win as a visiting manager at Old Trafford

Here’s a look at the players set to miss the clash, as Carrick offers the latest update on United’s injury concerns

After a 13-day hiatus, Manchester United return to action tonight with a trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium to face Everton.

United were last in action on February 10, when Benjamin Sesko struck in stoppage time to rescue a 1-1 draw against West Ham United.

Everton vs Manchester United: 5 Players To Miss Premier League Cracker

The late goal allowed Michael Carrick to extend his unbeaten run as interim head coach to five matches.

Everton claimed victory in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford, despite being reduced to 10 men for more than 70 minutes after Idrissa Gueye was sent off for striking a teammate.

The Toffees have won two of their last five outings and currently occupy ninth place on 37 points. A win on Monday night would see them leapfrog AFC Bournemouth into eighth and cut the gap to United to five points.

Who will miss Everton vs Manchester United?

At least five players could be absent at Everton’s new home for various reasons, although both sides have seen their injury lists ease compared to earlier in the season.

For the hosts, Jake O'Brien is suspended following his red card against Bournemouth for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Jack Grealish, on loan from Manchester City, is also sidelined with a serious foot injury that is expected to keep him out for the remainder of the campaign.

On the United side, Patrick Dorgu is ruled out after the full-back-turned-winger suffered a hamstring tear in last month’s win over Arsenal. Mason Mount and Matthijs de Ligt also remain unavailable due to a knock and a back injury respectively.

Carrick provided an update on the duo via the club’s official website.

“Yeah, Mason's getting closer. I think we're going to be patient as well, and we have been patient with him, so we don't want to push anything. He's an important part of the group, Mason, and we want him back and fit, and he'll have a big impact on us. So, he's getting closer, which is good for us.

“Matta, a little bit working towards it, but as I said last week, he's a little bit behind Mason, really, so we're just trying to work with him, to progress him, to get him a bit closer.”

