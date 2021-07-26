The 'Coachella' rapper has shared his opinion on the state of the Ghanaian music industry

In a post online, he stated that Tog, Flick and Jamar are ambassadors of Ghanaian music

But are they really the face of Ghanaian music?

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick and Kofi Jamar represent the new era of Ghanaian music, according to rapper Sarkodie.

In a tweet, Sarkodie posted two photos of the artistes and touted what they mean to the current state of music made in Ghana, and by Ghanaian artistes.

Sarkodie calls Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick and Kofi Jamar face of Ghana music. Photo source: @sarkodie

Source: Twitter

The mentioned artistes performed at the recently held Ghana Party in the Park held over the weekend.

" Face of [Ghana Music]" posted Sarkodie.

Tog is known for his song 'Sore' whilst Flick, who is sometimes mistaken for Kwesi Arthur because of how he sounds is the person behind the hit song 'Money.'

Jamar is known for the street anthem 'Ekorso.'

As expected, the take by Sarkodie drew a variety of opinions.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions to Sarkodie's assertion below.

Mr. Afrifa obviously doesn't agree. See his pick for the face of Ghanaian music

Shattaba thinks Sarkodie is looking for attention with his tweet: "Wo p3 attention oooo Nana"

Kofi praised Sarkodie: "Obidi dey do this all for these up and coming arts...bh de gate keepers give him eye clinic"

Mister Nhyiraba encouraged the youngsters to learn from Sarkodie: "I hope these guys are taking good notes from @sarkodie so that they can truly persevere and succeed in this GH Flag of Ghana music industry because if not haters will definitely call Sarkodie a bad teacher and leader. Guys please make him proud."

Skillions admires Sarkodie's confidence: "Confidence is When you able to compliment people without feeling insecure"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Meanwhile, Yaw Tog was recently in the news for saying that Stormzy, the UK-based Ghanaian rapper, became more popular in Ghana following his Sore Remix in which he featured with Kwesi Arthur.

However, he appears to be unshaken by the barrage of criticisms heaped on him and rather accused his critics of misconstruing his statement.

Despite being lambasted by a large group, some top celebrities supported Yaw Tog and explained why they agree with him on his statement.

Also, YEN.com.gh reported a video of Tog sounding British after spending a few days in the United Kingdom. He was in the country to perform at the 2021 Ghana Party in the Park Festival.

In the video, Tog speaks to a second person whilst showcasing his newfound accent.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen