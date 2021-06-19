Actress Benedicta Gafah has caused a stir after flaunting her cleavage on social media

The popular TV presenter posted a sultry video showing off her eye-popping cleavage on Instagram

Benedicta Gafah was captured in another clip confidently modelling her way to the Mr & Mrs Autism event

Ghanaian actress and TV personality, Benedicta Gafah, has erupted a stir on social media after posting a sultry video flaunting her raw cleavage.

Sharing the spicy clip on her Instagram page, the famous onscreen star treated her fans and followers to her eye-popping chest and beauty enhanced with flawless makeup and hair extensions.

In the video online, the TV presenter wore a long dress flowing to the ground, black heels, short hair with a colour that compliments her looks.

Showing off her voluptuous hourglass figure while confidently modelling her way to the Mr & Mrs event, her enviable curves got all the attention.

The Ghanaian blogger, Ghkweku captured all the beautiful moments as she flashed her cleavage and assets in the long costume.

