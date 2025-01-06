Ghana's Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's wife, Samira Bawumia, was one of several high-profile individuals who patronised Uncle Ebo Whyte's Festival of Plays

The second lady of the land was spotted at one of the playwright's special New Year sessions at the National Theatre

She went with her all-grown-up children and couldn't stop obsessing over the cast's youngest star

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian playwright Uncle Ebo's Festival of Plays, which spanned from Christmas into the New Year, attracted scores of high-profile guests, including Samira Bawumia.

According to Samira Bawumia, she is a seasoned fan of the Roverman Productions' CEO's works and often secretly attends the plays.

Samira Bawumia excited as she meets Uncle Ebo's cast with her children. Photo source: SwagOfAfricaNews

Source: Instagram

This year, she attended a special New Year's rerun of the playwright's fan favourite, I Want To Feed You.

Uncle Ebo hails Samira Bawumia

The second lady, who attended the event with her all-grown-up son and daughter, went backstage to meet Uncle Ebo.

Uncle Ebo was elated to receive the second lady and her entourage. He opened up about his proud relationship with the Bawumias.

"One of the gifts God has given me is the friendship and family of the second lady. She's not just an acquaintance; we're family, and I'm so proud to own up to that everywhere."

The renowned playwright also hailed the second lady for her consistent efforts in support of her husband, Dr Mahamu Bawumia, who lost the 2024 elections to the New Democratic Congress' candidate, John Dramani Mahama.

"For me, in 2024, there's an image that will stay with me throughout. It's the image of the second lady at Manhyia making her case before Asantehene with dignity, intelligence eloquence and also with humility. So intelligent was her presentation that the Asantehene forgot he was the King. because when they sit on their throne, they're not supposed to acknowledge anything human, but for the first time, he acknowledged that he had been moved by the lady before him. That is the kind of family I have."

Samira Bawumia meets Roverman's cast

After Uncle Ebo's speech, he introduced Samira Bawumia to the Roverman cast, whom Uncle Ebo described as the least problematic team he had ever worked with.

The graceful second lady expressed her admiration for the performers as she shared her highlights from the I Want To Feed You play.

Samira Bawumia joked with the cast as she promised to pass all the election jokes in the play to her husband.

She also requested to meet the cast's youngest star, a little girl who mesmerised her with her performance.

She hugged and clapped for the youngster after Uncle Ebo established that the prodigy personally requested to be added to the cast.

Samira Bawumia buys roasted plantain

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Samira Bawumia had caused a stir after she gifted a seller of roasted plantain money after buying from her.

She met the roasted plantain seller after she stepped out of her interview with Oyerepa FM's Auntie Naa.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh