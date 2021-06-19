Saahene Osei has posted impressive snaps showing off his sense of fashion

The youngest son of Ghanaian business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite, shared the photos with his over 84,000 followers on Instagram

Saahene Osei posed for the pictures wearing a white T-shirt, stripe jeans, and footwear matching the colour of his top

Saahene Osei has never been named in any Ghanaian best-dressed list for an award yet, his social media platforms are filled with photos showing his impressive fashion sense.

The 18-year-old son of Ghanaian millionaire and business titan, Osei Kwame Despite, has served his fans with his freshness in new photos.

Saahene Osei delivered the snaps wearing a simple white T-shirt with inscriptions, stripe jeans, and footwear matching the colour of his top.

Saahene Osei: Despite's 18-year-old son flexes his fresh looks in hot fashion photos. Image: Saahene Osei

He posed for a picture wearing a fashion ring, glittering bracelet, and wristwatch to enhance his style.

The teenager was pictured in another frame in a reflective mood at an eatery.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported Benedicta Gafah has erupted a stir on social media after posting a sultry video flaunting her raw cleavage.

Sharing the spicy clip on her Instagram page, the famous onscreen star treated her fans and followers to her eye-popping chest and beauty enhanced with flawless makeup and hair extensions.

The TV presenter wore a long dress flowing to the ground, black heels, short hair with a colour that compliments her looks.

In other news, Abeiku Santana, born Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, has posted frames of his daughter, Princess Kesewaa Aggrey, for the first to mark her birthday.

The renowned Ghanaian radio presenter and popular event's MC shared the beautiful photos as Princess Kesewaa Aggrey celebrated her new age on Friday, June 18.

Sharing the beautiful photos of his daughter with a heartwarming message, Abeiku Santana recalled how his daughter was birthed into the world, revealing that the joy of her birth inspired the name Princess.

Source: Yen