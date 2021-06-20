- Lordina Mahama has thanks John Mahama for being a good father

- The former first lady relished her decision to choose him as husband

- Father’s day is set aside for the celebration of all fathers

The former first lady, Lordina Mahama, has sent a heartwarming Father’s Day message to her husband and former president, John Dramani Mahama.

Lordina Mahama, on her Facebook page, described Mahama as “the kind of father (she) would want my children to have”.

Lordina's Father's Day message turns emotional love letter to John Mahama (Photo: Office of John Dramani Mahama)

“Your gentleness, kindness and caring personality were the qualities that drew me to you. Looking back at our journey of love and parenting, I am convinced I chose the best life partner and father for our children. You mean the world to us; thank you for making our lives so beautiful and for being a perfect role model to many who look up to you,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, John Mahama, responded to the message calling her “the love” of his life.

