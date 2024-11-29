Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has reflected on working with Beyoncé for the latter's The Lion King: The Gift album which elevated his fame

This comes after the 32-time Grammy-award-winning singer's latest billboard milestone as she is widely expected to be named the greatest popstar of the 21st century

Shatta Wale sent a heartwarming message to the popstar which excited scores of fans

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale scored one of his biggest career moments after working with Beyoncé on one of her previous albums.

The Lion King: The Gift by Beyonce is a visual album inspired by Disney's Lion King movie released in 2019.

Shatta Wale was part of several artistes across Africa, including Nigeria's Yemi Alade and Mr Eazi featured on the project.

Shatta Wale congratulates Beyoncé

Billboard recently released a list that appeared to unofficially crown Beyonce as the greatest popstar of the 21st century. With Taylor Swift taking second place, it is widely expected that Beyonce will claim the top spot when Billboard names the popstar of the century next week.

She is the most decorated artiste in Grammy's history, with 32 wins in her career, and the first in history to feature simultaneously at number one on 23 different Billboard charts.

Shatta Wale took to social media to congratulate Beyonce on her new feat, saying,

"Congrats, mummy, Beyonce. You changed my life."

Fans react to Shatta Wale congratulating Beyonce

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans who reacted to Shatta Wale's heartwarming message to Beyoncé following her latest feat.

@Atm20240 said:

"So your life have changed eyyy. I am shocked because I cannot see any change in your life still fake life you still Dey live settings sorrrrr 😂💔."

@kojo_wale wrote:

"God bless you, mummy. Shatta movement is grateful forever ❤️❤️🔥🔥🎉🎉🎉🇬🇭🇺🇸."

@AmosAdu37 remarked:

"Yes, u are right. The biggest collaboration in the history of Ghana music. Respect."

@1BongoIdeas noted:

"You could have capitalised in this collab to do much greater things buh you resorted to Facebook and TikTok live. You really slept on yourself. Wake up."

@Archipalago added:

"We love you, mummy; thanks for changing my brother’s life."

Stonebwoy defends drooling over Taylor Swift

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had relieved the moment he ran into Taylor Swift at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The Jejereje hitmaker established that meeting Taylor Swift at the Grammys was a pivotal moment in his career.

He brushed off the narrative that his attitude during their meetup was demeaning.

