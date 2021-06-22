Mike Oquaye biography, education family, career, politics

Politicians have always been a topic of interest among many patriots and loyal citizens. They are keen to learn more about them and their leadership in the countries. Mike Oquaye has been a man of interest to many people as he has held many different positions during his political career.

Mike Oquaye is one of the few names that will come to mind when Ghanaian law and politics is mentioned. He is a barrister, scholar, lawyer and politician. Between 2017 and 2021, he served as the sixth Speaker of Parliament of the fourth Republic of Ghana.

Mike Oquaye profile summary

Full name: Aaron Mike Oquaye

Aaron Mike Oquaye Date of birth: 4th April 1944

4th April 1944 Birth sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Osu, Accra, Ghana

Osu, Accra, Ghana Age: 77 years (as of 2021)

77 years (as of 2021) Mother: Awusika Abla

Awusika Abla Father: E.G.N Oquaye

E.G.N Oquaye Nationality: Ghanaian

Ghanaian Ethnicity: Black

Black Religion: Christian

Christian Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Alberta Oquaye

Alberta Oquaye Profession: Scholar, lawyer, politician

Scholar, lawyer, politician Political party: New Patriotic Party

Mike Oquaye biography

The professor was born on 4th April 1944 in Osu, Accra, Ghana. He was born Aaron Mike Oquaye, even though he currently goes by the name Prof Mike Oquaye. How old is Mike Oquaye? The Ghanaian barrister is 77 years old as of 2021.

He is the son of E.G.N Oquaye of Osu (father) and Felicia Awusika Abla Oquaye (mother) of Odumase-Krobo. His father held top positions in the country. He was the founding members of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) at Asamankese.

He also served as the treasurer and principal financier of the following parties at Asamankese:

UGCC

Gold Coast Party (GCP)

National Liberation Movement (NLM)

United Party (UP)

Mike was brought up in Asamankese in the Eastern region of the country. Some of the people he had the pleasure of meeting while still young include Dr J B Danquah, Professor Kofi Abrefa Busia and Nana Ofori Atta II.

Education

Professor Mike Oquaye began his studies by joining Roman Catholic Primary School before transferring to Presbyterian Middle School. He attended the Presbyterian Boys' Senior Secondary School for his O-Level Certificate before joining Apam Secondary School for his A-Level Certificates.

After his primary and secondary school education, he joined the University of Ghana. Later, he enrolled at the University of London at Lincoln's Inn London. Some of his academic qualifications are:

Bachelor of Arts in Political Science

L.L.B. (Honors)

B. L

PhD from School of Oriental and African Studies in London

Legal career

Mike is a qualified solicitor and barrister. He is also the founder and senior partner of his law firm. He works in the following:

Barrister of the Supreme Court of England and Wales

A senior member of the Ghana Bar Association

Solicitor for leading companies and financial organizations

Academic career

The profile of prof Mike Oquaye shows that he is a highly-educated man. With these qualifications, the scholar has had a successful career in the academic field. It entails:

Professor of Political Science at the University of Ghana in Legon

A member of the University's Academic Board

Visiting lecturer at George Mason University in Virginia

Vice-President of the African Association of Political Science (AAPS), based in Zimbabwe (1997-1999)

Writer and advocate

The professor has done extensive research on various topics and written numerous articles on the same. In advocacy, he dwells on women's rights entailing affirmative action. Some of the areas he has dwelled on in his writing career are:

Good governance

Conflicts

Political education

Decentralization and development

Human rights

Military intervention in politics

N.G.O.s

Rural development

Gender issues

Mike is the author of the award-winning books, Politics in Ghana 1972-1979 and a second volume of the same, Politics in Ghana 1982-1992. He has also written several scholarly write-ups that have been published in various international journals such as:

Human Rights Quarterly (U.S.)

Journal of Commonwealth and Comparative Politics (U.K.)

African Affairs (U.K.)

Review of Human Factor Studies (Canada)

Political career

Oquaye gained interest in politics at a young as he was extensively exposed to it. While at the university, he became part of the J.B Danquah/Kofi Abrefa Busia cause for the return to civilian rule. This aimed at preventing state militarization. This helped in establishing the Progress Party in Osu in 1969.

New patriotic party

In 1992, the United Party-Progress Party led to the New Patriotic Party NPP formation with Mike as the founding member. He became the first Regional Secretary for the party in Greater Accra.

He was also the first chairperson of the party for Ga District Rural Constituency before splitting into Ga West and Ga East Districts. During the third quarter of 1992, Mike became the secretary of the Research Committee and a member of the National Campaign Team for the New Patriotic Party.

High commissioner and minister of state

Between 2001 and 2004, the professor served as the High Commissioner of Ghana to India. The Ghana Presidential Palace and Office Complex was one of his most outstanding achievements while he was in office. He became the Minister of Energy in February 2005 before being moved to Minister of Communications.

Speaker of parliament

During the seventh parliament of the Fourth Republic, he served as the Speaker of Parliament. In 2021, the New Patriotic Party nominated him for the Speaker of Parliament. On 7th January 2021, he lost the position to Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin, selected by the National Democratic Congress. He lost the seat by two votes.

Wife and children

The Ghanaian barrister is married to Alberta Oquaye. His wife is a retired professional nurse. He is a proud father of six children. One of his sons, Mike Oquaye junior, has followed in his father's footsteps in politics.

He is Ghana's current High Commissioner to India. The professor has not offered any information about his other children.

Mike Oquaye fast facts

Who is Mike Oquaye? He is a Ghanaian scholar, lawyer, and political leader. How old is Mike Oquaye? The professor is 77 years old as of 2021. He was born on 4th April 1944. Where is Mike Oquaye from? He hails from Osu, Accra, Ghana. Is Mike Oquaye married? Yes, he is. He is married to a retired professional nurse. How many children does Mike Oquaye have? The scholar is a father of six children. How old is Mike Oquaye Jr.? The professor has not publicly offered any information about his son's age. Where did Mike Oquaye earn his PhD from? He earned his PhD from the School of Oriental and African Studies in London. When was Mike Oquaye the Speaker of Parliament? He was the sixth Speaker of Parliament of the fourth Republic of Ghana. What awards did Mike Oquaye receive? He received the Rockefeller Senior School Award in 1993 and the Senior Fulbright Scholar Awards in 1997.

Mike Oquaye is one of the political leaders who have played a significant role in shaping the country's leadership. He has impacted the nation through the different leadership positions he had held over the years.

