A popular Ghanaian pastor, Osofo Asante, has weighed in on the conversation about the recently held plush birthday party for business mogul, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye.

Speaking to his congregants, Osofo Asante proclaimed that the birthday party, dubbed #RNAQ40, marks the beginning of a new era for Ghanaian youths.

A popular Ghanaian pastor, Osofo Asante, makes a bold declaration about the significance of Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's RNAQ40 birthday party. Photo credit: UGC.

The man of God stated that the #RNAQ40, which was attended by high-profile personalities from West and East Africa, was more than just a celebration.

Osofo Asante said Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's birthday party was prophetically designed to usher in a new dawn, where many young people in Ghana will become billionaires.

"For a 40-year-old to celebrate his birthday at the Independence Square was out of this world. This has never happened in Ghana before. You might think this is a show-off, but it's not. This is prophetic by design," he stated.

"It means that from yesterday [Saturday, March 22, 2025] onwards, any Ghanaian who reaches the age of 40 can become a millionaire or a billionaire," he declared.

He stated that the number of years it would ordinarily take a person in Ghana to become wealthy has been reduced by 40 years because of Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's lavish birthday party.

"It means the longer years before a Ghanaian becomes rich, God has reduced to 40 years. It means now if a Ghanaian reaches the age of 20 or 25 years, he or she can become a millionaire," he said.

Watch the video below:

Who is Richard Nii-Armah Quaye?

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye is a Ghanaian businessman with several investments to his name.

The young man, born in James Town in the Greater Accra Region, is the founder of Quick Angels Limited, an investment company.

The young business mogul recently held what has already been termed the biggest birthday party in Ghana to mark his 40 years of existence on earth.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye is the founder of Bills Microcredit, a company that gives soft loans to traders and government workers. Photo credit: UGC.

Held on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the Black Stars Square, popularly known as the Independence Square, the #RNAQ40 attracted the crème de la crème of Ghana, Nigeria, and Tanzania.

Some of the guests at the party included Ini Edo, Toke Makinwa, Davido, Diamond Platnumz, Ramsey Noah, Van Vicker, Rita Dominic, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, King Promise, KiDi, among a host of others.

GRA probes Richard Nii-Armah Quaye after #RNAQ40

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Nii-Armah Quaye came under probe by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) after his lavish birthday party held in Accra.

According to the report, the probe was linked to an assessment of his income tax filings.

The news of the GRA probe into his tax filings sparked mixed reactions on social media.

