Sammy Gyamfi biography: age, early life, education, wife, latest

Ghanaian politics has evolved over the years, from military rule to when J.K Rowling founded the National Democratic Party in 1992. Currently, one of their key members is Sammy Gyamfi. His outspoken, research-based, and aggressive communication styles have made him an essential communication tool for the party.

NDC's National Communication Officer Gyamfi. Photo: @papakwesi_jr

Source: Twitter

Sammy Gyamfi is a Ghanaian politician, lawyer and the current National Communication Officer for the NDC. Over the years, he has served in various leadership capacities since his days in the university. One of such positions is the Public Relations Officer to the former Mayor of Kumasi.

Sammy Gyamfi's profile summary

Full name : Samuel Adu Gyamfi

: Samuel Adu Gyamfi Best known as : Sammy Gyamfi

: Sammy Gyamfi Date of birth : 28th of March, 1989

: 28th of March, 1989 Age : 32 years old

: 32 years old Place of birth : Sunyani, Ghana

: Sunyani, Ghana Birth sign: Pisces

Pisces Father : Nana Kofi Genfi

: Nana Kofi Genfi Nationality : Ghanaian

: Ghanaian Occupation : Politician and lawyer

: Politician and lawyer Education : Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

: Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Relationship status : Single

: Single Political party : National Democratic Congress (NDC)

: National Democratic Congress (NDC) Religion: Christianity

Sammy Gyamfi's biography

Best known as Sammy Gyamfi, Samuel is a politician and lawyer in Ghana. When was Sammy Gyamfi born? He was born on the 28th of March, 1989. So, how old is Sammy Gyamfi? Sammy Gyamfi's age is 31 years.

Where does Sammy Gyamfi come from? He is from Wamfie in the Bono region, although he spent most of his life in Sunyani and Kumasi.

His father, Nana Kofi Genfi, owned a fleet of luxurious cars and expensive hotels in Kumasi and beyond in the 1990s. On the other hand, his mother also ran a catering business known as Pinaman’s Kitchen.

Speaking about his religious belief at some point, he said:

I try to shun all sorts of fear because, like I said, I don’t joke with my spirituality as a person, and biblically speaking, when you fear, you attract it...so I live a very happy life, and fear is not something I entertain.

Gyamfi speaking during a press briefing. Photo: @ghanamma

Source: Twitter

Education

The politician attended St. James Seminary Secondary School in Sunyani before gaining admission into Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

So, is Sammy Gyamfi a lawyer? Yes, he is a lawyer; he studied law at KNUST and afterwards, he went to law school and graduated with distinction. Eventually, he was called to the bar on the 5th of October, 2018.

Career

Sammy's interest in politics began during his first year as a student of Kwame Nkrumah University. At Unity Hall of the university, in those days, he spent time with members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) until members of the TESCON group discriminated against him. Eventually, he left the party to the NDC’s tertiary group known as TEIN.

Sammy Gyamfi's NDC journey has been nothing short of spectacular. Because of his insightful, outspoken, and in-depth knowledge of politics, he ended up becoming the president of TEIN-NDC between 2011 and 2012. Afterwards, he worked as the Public Relations Officer and spokesperson for the Mayor of Kumasi, Mr Kojo Bonsu, from 2012 to 2016.

However, during his time at the Ghana School of Law, the politician was made the Students Representative Council. He also functioned as the Communication Director of Ibrahim Mahama's Exton Cubic Mining Group at some point. Later on, he won an election as the National Communication Officer for the NDC.

Is Sammy Gyamfi married?

Currently, the astute politician is yet to tie the knot with any woman. However, sometime last year, he raised the hopes of his fans that he would be getting married this 2021.

During an interview he granted on Neat FM, the NDC National Communication Officer said, "I will get married before 2021 ends." However, when asked who the fortunate woman is, he responded by saying, "God will provide."

Sammy is not just a politician but a certified lawyer. Photo: @danielgyamfi

Source: Facebook

Net worth

So far, Sammy's net worth has not been established. His followers are hoping that he will declare his worth someday. However, judging by his numerous businesses he is a rich man.

Latest news

Habib Iddrisu, the MP for Tolon, recently filed a motion for Sammy Gyamfi to be brought before the Privileges Committee. He posited that Gyamfi made some comments he deemed contemptuous to Parliament.

The National Democratic Congress Communications Director had earlier criticised the NDC caucus in Parliament on the controversial approval of some minister-nominees. Calling out key leaders in his comments on Facebook, apart from describing the moves as a betrayal, he said:

They brazenly defied the leadership of the party and betrayed the collective good for their selfish interest. The shame they have brought on the party will forever hang like an albatross around their necks.

Sammy Gyamfi has created a niche for himself in Ghanaian politics through his eloquent communication style, confidence, and unique style of debate. However, there is no doubt that he has not hit the climax of his political career yet.

Another famous politician and businessman in Ghana's political terrain is Kennedy Agyapong. As published on Yen.com.gh, he had already achieved financial success before picking up a career as a politician.

Member of Parliament Kennedy is indisputably one of the wealthiest people in the country. He runs several businesses, including Assin Farms, Hollywood Shopping Center, and Supercare groups of companies. Find out more about him from the post.

Source: Yen.com.gh