Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah Reportedly Arrested By Police Days After NIB Pick Up
- Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, the former host of Angel FM's morning show, has reportedly been arrested by the police
- The For The Records show host is said to have been arrested by the Cyber Crime Unit on Tuesday, March 25, 2025
- News of Okatakyie's arrest, which went viral on social media, triggered condemnation a campaign to get him freed
Ghanaian broadcaster Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has reportedly been arrested by the Cyber Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Service.
The former Angel FM morning show host is reported to have been arrested on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 25, 2025.
Details are still unclear, but Asaase Radio reported that the Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Moses Abor had confirmed the arrest.
