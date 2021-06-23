Pretty lady who lost her legs, fingers after falling sick becomes a model

Kia Brazil was leading a normal life until she suddenly experienced severe pain in her stomach

She suffered three heart attacks, fell into a coma, and her legs were amputated

Soon after waking up from the coma, she resolved to become a model to encourage other amputees

A mother of two who lost her legs and fingers after falling ill two years ago has beaten the odds and become a model.

Kia Brazil, a mother of two, lost her legs and fingers after suddenly falling ill. Photos: Kia Brazil.

According to 29-year-old model Kia Brazil from Wisconsin in the US, she went from having legs to almost losing her life in a matter of hours.

Recounting how she lost her legs, Kia said she led a normal life until one day when she suddenly experienced severe pain.

“I once was normal too. I had legs and fingers, but it changed in 24 hours. I was getting ready for my younger sister’s show at home, and I wasn't feeling well.

I started experiencing pain that was worse than labour. Within three hours, I went from having stomach cramps to almost dying,” she told Truly on YouTube.

One day to live

Kia was rushed to the hospital, where she had three heart attacks before going into a coma.

According to the model, the doctors said she had just hours to live, and her family even said their goodbyes. However, she pulled through.

“The darkest moment was when I didn’t know whether I would make it or not. After three heart attacks, sepsis ended up causing my legs to die out, and they eventually had to be amputated,” she said.

Decision time

After waking up from the comma, Kia said it was time for her to decide whether she would wallow in misery or live life to the fullest.

“I could either sink and bring my kids along with me or float and watch them sail next to me,” she said.

At that moment, she resolved to become a model.

“It clearly was not the end. I have more time to live and fulfil my purpose,” she said.

Amazingly, the model noted that her confidence levels rose after the amputation, and she considers her legs to be one of her best body features.

On why she opted to show her amputated legs, Kia said:

“I wanted everybody to see. I did not want to hide. I needed to blossom into a beautiful flower.”

Adapting

Kia further divulged that getting around the house is easy as she uses a wheelchair and prosthetics.

“I don’t see I am disabled because I can cook, clean and play with my kids.

My modelling career will shed light on so many different people. I want kids that may see my pictures to think if I can do it, they can do it too,” she said.

