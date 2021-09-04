A video of a dance competition among Anointed Palace Chapel members at the recent birthday party of Reverend Obofour's wife, Ciara Antwi has surfaced online

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a number of ladies were seen battling head-on with various 'non-christlike dance moves in competition

Ghanaians who saw the video rushed to the comments section to express their disappointments

The recent birthday party of Ciara Antwi, the wife of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC)founder Reverend Obofour caused huge waves online.

Amidst the numerous videos that surface online is a video of a dance competition among some church members of APC that has gotten Ghanaians talking.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified Facebook page of Sankofa Radio saw a number of female church members battling it out intensely.

Ciara Antwi: Dance Competition that took place at Bofowaa's Birthday Party Gets Ghanaians Talking Source: Sankofa Radio

Source: Facebook

From the video, these ladies were seen dancing passionately and competitively to various circular songs with serious 'non-christian' dance moves.

The video at the time of this publication has over 31,000 views with close to 60 comments.

Some of the comments have been listed below;

From Kwame Boadu-Ansong:

I thank God there will be only singers in heaven and no dancers, these girls won't make it to heaven da. They will cause confusion among the angels and the faithfuls... Abooozigi!

Mary Ameyaw commented:

So all these are church members hmmmm . There’s God

Dacosta Asare replied:

What is the difference between what we are seeing and strip club.

Nii Armah James commented:

The Hypocrisy in the church is mind blowing

From Alber Nuamah:

Are they different from what goes on in the clubs???

Odai Ag commented:

Obofu) nyamesom ay3 bean

YEN.com.gh recently reported that, Ciara Antwi, the wife of Anointed Palace Chapel founder Reverend Obofour, turned a year older on Thursday, September 2, 2021, and celebrated in style.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Ciara who is popularly known as Obofowaa released stunning photos on social media to mark her new age.

After the photos and birthday wishes, the rich pastor's wife had a plush birthday party organised in her honour at their Trassaco residence.

Source: Yen