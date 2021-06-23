Singer MzVee has released five new photos on social media

MzVee shared the photos in celebration of her birthday

The singer turned 29 years old on June 23, 2021

Ghanaian singer MzVee, known in private life as Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, has given fans a feel of her beauty as she celebrated her birthday.

MzVee turned a year older on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Born in 1992, she has attained the age of 29 years.

In celebration of her new age, MzVee blessed her timeline with some stunning photos.

MzVee has turned 29 years old today Photo source: @mzveegh

Source: Instagram

The photos sighted by YEN.com.gh show MzVee rocking a a white crop top over a pair of grey-coloured sweatpants.

In the first two photos, MzVee showed close-up shots with the focus on her face.

Sharing them, thank God for the grace and love shown her within the past year. She also thanked her family, friends, and fans for bringing colour into her life.

"I don’t even know where to start this thanksgiving message from. I am just deeply grateful for the grace and love of God and also very grateful for the amazing people (family, friends, fans) who have brought colour into my life. Another beautiful year has been added to my journey! I feel God has not even started with me yet! Happy +1 to me !!!! #junebornesrock #cancerstar," she said.

Later, the singer shared three more photos on Instagram giving a better view of her dress and pair of heels.

Captioning the new set, MzVee described herself at the favourite Ayigbe (Ewe) girl before wishing herself a happy birthday.

"It’s Your favorite Ayigbe girls birthday!! happy birthday to me!!", she wrote.

