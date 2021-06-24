Justina Bieber and his wife recently visited French president Macron

The couple was welcomed by the president and his wife and later enjoyed a photo session

Being an artiste, Beiber rocked a pin-stripped suit but accompanied it with a pair of blue and white Nike sneakers

Celebrated Canadian pop star Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber recently stunned the world after meeting French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron.

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey met the French president recently.

YEN.com.gh understands Bieber and his wife met the French President and his wife on Monday, June 21.

According to Dailymail UK, the Baby hitmaker and wife met the president and his wife in Paris.

The couples met at the Élysée Palace and were hosted by the French politician and his wife.

Well, being a celebrity and a musician, Bieber decided to dress up for the important meetup.

Bieber rocked a pin stripped suit with his shirt unbuttoned and a chain, accompanied by a pair of blue Nike sneakers to complement the whole look.

The star also spotted a chain around his neck, just but to bring out that artistic look.

Bieber could not let the moment pass by without sharing a photo of himself, wife and the French president and his wife all in an official pose.

French media reported that Bieber, a Canadian entertainer asked to meet the president all in a bid to discuss issues related to youth affairs and how they can make it better.

According to BFMTV, Justin Bieber was just 'passing through' when he decided to ask for a visit and meeting with Macron.

What stood out about the meeting, however, was the fact that it happened on France's Fête de la musique, otherwise known as the Music Day.

Photos from the meetup confirmed to the world that Justin and his wife Hailey both arrived at the meeting wearing masks, so did Macron and his wife, although they all removed them for the socially-distanced meeting.

During the visit, Bieber was also spotted standing by a window and raising his fist in a gesture of solidarity after the closed doors meeting.

This, however, did not come as a surprise to many people since Justin and Hailey had been spotted in Paris over the past couple of days.

Bieber's bae Hailey had earlier been captured out in the same outfit, displaying red cupping bruises in her beautiful backless dress.

The singer later donned a bright red hoodie as he and his wife dined at Le Stresa restaurant in Paris.

