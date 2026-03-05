A Ghanaian spiritual leader, Karma President, has shared a doom prophecy about his colleague in the ministry, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

In a video, the pastor stated that he saw three coffins hovering around him in the spiritual realm, indicating that he might lose some loved ones

Archbishop Duncan-Williams had also shared a global bad news prophecy as he warned of a second pandemic that might be worse than COVID-19

Popular Ghanaian spiritual leader, Karma President, has caused a massive stir on social media with a doom prophecy about the founder and leader of Action Chapel International Ministry, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams.

The spiritual leader, Karma President, shares a prophecy about Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams.

Speaking in a video shared on his official TikTok page, the self-acclaimed pastor stated that he saw three coffins hovering around the man of God in a vision inspired by God.

According to Karma President, the revelation drawn from the vision was that Duncan-Williams may lose some loved ones. He claimed two might pop up from his family and one from his church. The spiritual leader added that the two were his son and himself.

He further advised the Archbishop to wake up and pray intensively to prevent the doom prediction from coming to pass.

Karma President added that the year 2026 might be a bad year for men of God, as many of them might kick the bucket.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams' pandemic prophecy

Speaking to his congregants in a video that has caught the attention of many, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams emphatically declared that there is another pandemic coming.

According to him, this would be stronger than COVID-19, but the good news is that the indicator showed that it is the plan of the devil, as well as greed from men and not a judgment from God.

He stated that because it is not the plan of God, the Christian community could pray to avert it, adding that the Almighty would spare his children.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams further added that the alleged pandemic is not far from now. According to him, he does not want to be specific, but his indicators showed that the world could be hit by the pandemic at any moment from now.

Although the man of God did not detail how the pandemic would come, the signs and symptoms, as well as how it would be cured, his prediction has caused a massive stir on social media.

Karma President releases a deep prophecy about the Philadelphia Movement leader, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah.

Karma President's prophecy about Adom Kyei Duah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President released a doom prophecy for the founder and leader of Believers Worship Centre, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah.

According to him, upon zooming into the spiritual realm, he noticed that the gods being used by the pastor were making certain demands from him.

He claimed that the gods were asking that Adom Kyei Duah refer to them anytime he spoke to his congregants.

