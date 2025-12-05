YEN.com.gh takes a look at Ghana’s planned aircraft purchases, informed by the August 6 helicopter crash and the safety concerns raised

The findings from the tragic August 6 helicopter crash underscored the need for improved aircraft with better safety features in the Ghana Air Force.

The government swiftly responded by seeking permission from Parliament for the purchase of five new aircraft, which was granted.

Parliament approves agreements for new aircraft for the Ghana Air Force, including the Falcon 6X, following the August 6 Helicopter Crash

Parliament approved a $60 million agreement between the Ministry of Defence and Dassault Aviation for the acquisition of a Falcon 6X aircraft and a €125 million agreement with Airbus for the supply of one H160 and three H175 helicopters.

Following recommendations, these helicopters are expected to be a significant improvement on the Z-9EH helicopter, which was involved in the crash.

Features of the H160 helicopter Ghana is buying

The H160 is a twin-engine medium helicopter produced by Airbus Helicopters. It was released in March 2015 and has been certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency since July 2020.

Airbus has said it was designed with passenger safety and comfort in mind, and describes it as one of the world’s most technologically advanced helicopters.

It subsequently received US Federal Aviation Administration approval on June 30, 2023, ahead of the first offshore transportation in the Gulf of Mexico.

Airbus says the H160 helicopter is designed with passenger safety and comfort in mind

The H160 is powered by two Arrano 1A turboshaft engines that are provided by Safran Helicopter Engines.

In comparison to the previous class of engines on the same operations, the fuel consumption is noted to be about 15% less.

Additionally, the H160’s fuel consumption is 18% less when compared to rotorcraft of the previous generation.

It has a 13,338-lb. maximum takeoff weight and a maximum weight on the ground of 13,448 lb., while the maximum usable fuel capacity is 380.4 gal.

It is capable of accommodating up to 14 occupants, including the one required pilot.

Although it is certified for up to 14 occupants, Airbus Helicopters markets the H160 as able to carry 12 passengers.

This Airbus helicopter can also perform public services missions such as law enforcement, maritime and search and rescue.

Noted limitations of the H160 Ghana is buying

The performance limitations of the H160 include a power-on never-exceed speed of 170 kt. indicated airspeed up to a pressure altitude of 5,000 ft., as well as a maximum operating flight altitude that can range from -1,500 ft. and 20,000 ft. pressure altitude.

In addition to those certified limitations, the helicopter’s in-ground-effect hover ceiling is 9,300 ft., while the H160’s recommended cruise speed is 138 kt., and a fast cruise speed of 150 kt. is also possible.

When equipped with standard fuel tanks, the H160’s maximum range and maximum endurance are 480 nm and 4 hr. 30 min., respectively.

About the H175 helicopter Ghana is buying

The Airbus H175 has been in use since 2015 and belongs to the super-medium class of helicopters.

It is said to combine long range with smooth flight qualities. It can perform long-range missions at a fast cruise speed and has a standard fuel tank capacity of over 2 tonnes.

The H175 has a helicopter terrain awareness and warning system

Airbus notes that H175 also excels in hot climates and adheres to CS29 airworthiness standards.

"To achieve these standards, the helicopter has fully redundant systems; crashworthiness protection; energy- absorbing landing gear, seats, structure and fuel tanks; and emergency floatation devices, which can be inflated in flight manually or automatically at ditching."

A major safety system it has is the emergency flotation system. Other safety features the H175 has include:

Four-axis autopilot

Health and usage monitoring system

, including offshore modes

Traffic collision avoidance system (TCAS II);

Extra-large push-out windows, including helicopter emergency egress lighting

About the Falcon 6X plane Ghana is buying

First announced on February 28, 2018, the Falcon 6X is a twin-engine business jet produced by French manufacturer Dassault Aviation.

It was certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency in 2023 and entered service just over three months later on Nov. 30, 2023.

The Falcon 6X Ghana is buying is a twin-engine business jet produced by Dassault Aviation, a French manufacturer .

The Falcon 6X can carry 19 passenger seats in a cabin, although Dassault markets the cabin as able to accommodate a maximum of 12 to 16 passengers.

Safety-wise, the plan has an avionics system with the standard FalconEye combined vision system, which has a head-up display that can combine into a single view terrain imaging with actual thermal and low-light camera images.

The Falcon 6X is powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PW812D turbofan engines, and its wing is optimised for both high-and low-speed performance.

Limitations of the Falcon 6x

According to the FAA type certificate data sheet for the Falcon 6X, its operational limitations include a maximum operating Mach number of 0.90 Mach and a maximum operating altitude of 51,000 ft.

When carrying eight passengers, three crew, and National Business Aviation Association instrument flight rules reserves, the aeroplane’s range is 5,500 nm.

However, the Falcon 6X’s range is decreased slightly to 5,100 nm when flown at slightly higher speeds.

