Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie is on the playlist of an American football player

Russell Wilson posted a video of himself gyming with a song by Patoranking featuring the Ghanaian star playing in the background

Sarkodie fans are jubilating at the news

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Russell Wilson, an American football player, and Superbowl champion posted a video of himself gyming with a song featuring Sarkodie playing in the background.

The video posted on Twitter shows him squatting while the 2016 song by Patoranking featuring the Ghanaian artiste plays.

Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson gyms with a song featuring Sarkodie; fans jubilate. Photo source: Instagram (@dangerussellwilson @sarkodie)

Source: Instagram

Wilson captioned the video with a Jay Z quote: “Can't be scared to fail, searching for Perfection.”

The video has since been flocked by many Sarkodie fans celebrating that a famous American star knows a song by their idol.

Wilson is an American football quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League.

He led the Seahawks to a 23-0 victory over the Giants in 2013 at Metlife Stadium. Wilson's Seahawks won Super Bowl XLVIII by 35 points, giving Wilson the largest combined margin of victory in the two games (58 points.)

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Watch the video below.

Check below some of the comments from fans of Sarkodie.

Jmills_gh: Listen to the song in the background @sarkodie

Kwame Tutu: "KING Sarkodie to the world"

Hutchison: "Bra Kabutey blasting in the background"

In other news, media personality, Vanessa Gyan, has said Peace Hyde creating Netflix's first-ever original African Reality TV series is "breaking major barriers" for creatives on the continent.

On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, news broke that Hyde will executive produce the series for the world's most potent streaming service.

Gyan told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that the deal is excellent, adding that it will help tell Africa's story the way it needs to be told, and by the right people.

The series which will be produced by Peace Hyde features Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Annie Macaulay Idibia (Nigeria), Swanky Jerry (Nigeria), and Nadia Nakai, Khanyi Mbau, Andile Ncube, and Naked DJ (all from South Africa.)

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen