News reaching YEN.com.gh indicates that an Accra High Court has dismissed an injunction application by the Ghana Police Service seeking to stop the #FixTheCountry campaigners from hitting the street.

It will be recalled conveners of the social media protest dubbed #FixTheCountry were set to hit the street on May 9, 2021, YEN.com.gh earlier reported.

They wrote to the police to notify them of their intention to storm the streets of the capital in demand of an end to the excruciating hardships in the country.

The police, however, secured an ex parte injunction against the massive demonstration.

The campaigners filed an application at the Supreme Court seeking to set aside the order of the High Court.

The Supreme Court’s ruling on Tuesday, 8 June 2021, paves the way for the organisers to go ahead with the demonstration.

The Police, however warned the public not to participate in any call for demonstration by the #FixTheCountry movement.

According to the police, the planned protest is not in compliance with the provisions of the Public Order Act, noting that the substantive case between the police and the conveners on the right to demonstrate is “still pending at the High Court (Criminal Division 1).

Court’s ruling

At today’s proceedings, the court threw out the application of the police seeking to stop the street protest that was slated for May 9.

According to the court the application is moot.

We cant be stopped

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, one of the conveners of the #FixTheCountry movement says no one can stop them from demonstrating following the ruling of the Supreme Court.

“There's no ban on us and nothing banning us from going ahead with the demonstration,” Barker-Vormawor stated on Morning Starr on Starr103.5FM and monitored by YEN.com.gh.

Barker-Vormawor said the police relied on “expired law” in issuing its warning.

“Demonstration is one of the ways Ghanaians speak and it must lead to something better so we are still planning and when that happens, Ghanaians will know,” he stated.

Ghana’s challenges are not Akufo-Addo’s creation

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of the John A. Kufuor Foundation has hit out at the #FixTheCountry campaigners, saying President Akufo-Addo didn’t create the challenges facing the country.

Speaking at a Media General forum on Thursday, June 10, 2021, Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah said without equivocation that the challenges being faced in the country weren’t created today.

“It is not the creation of President Akufo-Addo and his government. It began long ago and has encompassed all the leaderships and governments of this country,” he stated in a report sighted on 3news.com.

For Professor Agyeman-Duah, the challenges with the country will continue until radical measures are taken to address the central challenge of Ghana’s dependent economy.

