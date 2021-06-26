Proud man shares cool then and now photos of his house, many impressed

A young man who certainly started from humble beginnings has dazzled social media with pictures of his newly re-furbished place

The new bachelor pad looks as elegant as ever with its retro-themed design

Of course, social media users took to the comments section and wished the gentleman well in his new place

It seems like apartments can have major glow-ups too after one man took to social media and flexed a few incredible "then & now" snaps of his bachelor pad.

This bachelor pad got a serious makeover. Images: @kNtwanano/Twitter

Twitter user, @kNtwanano took to his personal account and shared some really inspirational snaps which got many other homeowners thinking about redecorating.

"Where I start vs how far I got! Still not there but small progress counts!" he captioned the inspirirng post.

Stunning home makeover

The humble young man definitely has an amazing eye for interior design, decorating his new pad to look like something out of a 1970's film. The retro aesthetic features fluffy throw pillows, funky bar stools and yellow lights under the countertops that really make the room seem perfect for a little disco party.

Social media reactions

Of course, social media users were left dazzled by the homeowner who once started from simple beginnings. The stunning transformation definitely had a few people thinking about their own home redecoration.

Check out some of the comments below:

@EvEy_Mo said:

"It even looks bigger for some reason. Highly inspired. Moved into mine beginning and the lounge is empty empty empty. But my plans will materialize soon."

@tlhogimcfenty said:

"Omg, definitely not from Midrand"

@ms_nani_afrika said:

"I’m still stuck on frame 1."

@maLindiCoza said:

"Love the kitchen chairs please plug me... Where did you get it?"

@Davidsizwe1 said:

"Bro you just lifted my mood from 12% to 99% .....I’m currently still on the building phase ....left with roofing ...my house is almost the same design inside as this one."

@MissNgcingwana said:

"Wow! What a transformation...love it,you've got great taste."

@Sibonelo_Sings said:

"Still on frame one. Your space is absolutely beautiful."

@Ayanda72132704 said:

"Breathtaking..you'd have to find reasons to chase me out for overstayed visitation"

Proud South African woman drops jaws with her beautiful luxury shack

Meanwhile, YEN News previously reported that Thembisa Makalwazi Ndlovu is one proud shack owner. And after catching a glimpse of the place - we all understand why. Her beautiful shack is certainly one of a kind, which is probably why she took to her Facebook to share pictures of the place.

Unlike many other shacks, hers features a bathroom, sunk-in lounge, kitchen, and a few bedrooms. The entire place is neatly tiled and painted and features an array of beautiful furniture, showing just how skilled she is at making a house a home.

The post received nearly 20 000 likes from Facebookers who were absolutely wowed by the innovation. Many of them took to the comment section to express how much they loved the beautiful shack. Read some of their comments below.

Mphotorito-gang Tjale wrote:

"That's astonishing, now as black people"we gotta change our mentality aspects in life because being poor starts from your mind not what you have."

Summer Holiday wrote:

"Your home is very beautifully decorated. You have very good decorating skills. It also looks comfy."

Jackline Karugu said:

"I love it, would want that plan how can I get it."

Kholoh Hlezie asked:

"It's beautiful but wonder about the risk factors. When it's very windy, haevey rain how are things? Risk of fire burning and loosing everything so beautiful and classy. In this piece of land is the owner not allowed to build? With everything in here clearly shows she or he can afford to build a house. Or you prefer a shack. Please educate us maybe the are things we don't know we need to learn. We never stop learning. No bad blood my dear I am willing to learn seriously."

