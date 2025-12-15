Residents of Swedru have taken to the streets in large numbers, passionately demanding the immediate release of Abu Trica

The youth of Swedru, many of whom have interacted with Abu Trica over the years, are calling insistently for his freedom by tomorrow

Netizens across social media platforms have reacted strongly, sharing a mix of emotions

The town of Swedru erupted in waves of emotion as residents took to the streets to demand the release of Abu Trica.

Swedru youths have hit the streets, calling for the release of their community star, Abu Trica. Image credit: Abu Trica/Facebook, Berry Pulse Media Inc/X

Among the crowd were the youth who had known the Ghanaian socialite for years, insisting that he must be freed by tomorrow.

Videos circulating on X (formerly Twitter) show spirited groups of young people, some barely older than Junior High School (JHS) schoolchildren, marching with placards and chants in support of their mentor.

The 15-second clip captured the raw intensity of the community’s plea, drawing attention far beyond Swedru’s borders.

Abu Trica faces serious allegations abroad

Abu Trica, born Frederick Kumi and also known as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, was arrested on December 11, 2025, for his alleged involvement in a $8 million romance scam.

According to an unsealed U.S. Justice Department indictment, the 31-year-old socialite was apprehended during a sting operation involving U.S. authorities and multiple Ghanaian security agencies.

Authorities have charged him with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

The indictment claims that Abu Trica was part of a network that targeted elderly U.S. citizens, extracting over $8 million from unsuspecting victims since 2023.

Artificial intelligence used to exploit victims

Investigators allege that Abu Trica and his associates used AI tools to craft false identities and cultivate relationships with victims online.

They reportedly manipulated these relationships to solicit money for urgent medical needs, travel, or investment opportunities.

Funds were then allegedly transferred from the United States to Ghana and other locations.

Community uproar sparks online reactions

Swedru commuters’ protest has ignited a flurry of online reactions. YEN.com.gh compiled some notable responses:

@Indianlazeezq wrote:

“So wait ooo…they think the people will see this and be like, let’s release the guy.”

@opanyinabban shared:

“Eno be true Bro forget! Idey Swedru now nothing like this has happened.”

@KofiSelf wrote:

“They should protest hard dem to release amdem for do am everyday.”

@highschoolsgh commented:

“Protest to show who? FBI?”

@General_K88 added:

“Robin Hood Vibez.”

@madcLaim_ wrote:

“Demonstrate more…we’re tired of being slaves to this claptrap white dudes what do we actually gain from them?? They keep looting our country's resources.”

Abu Trica's last public appearance before his arrest on Thursday, December 11, 2025, surfaces. Photo source: Abu Trica, Nom Trendz

Abu Trica's last public appearance before arrest

In a series of TikTok videos shared by blogger Nom Trendz on Thursday, December 11, 2025, Abu Trica was spotted walking by the roadside after exiting the KASS Towers building at 15 Senchi Street in Accra.

The Swedru-based socialite wore a kaftan with slippers as he moved to the streets to enter his luxurious vehicle and exit the area.

Abu Trica was later spotted purchasing some fruits, including bananas, from an elderly local vendor by the roadside.

Abu Trica's partner involved in car crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica's partner was involved in a car crash with his 2023 Mercedes G63 AMG.

In a TikTok video, Queenie, who shares a child with the socialite, crashed the vehicle into a church building in Agona Swedru.

Abu Trica's girlfriend took to social media to explain the unfortunate incident and gave an update on her condition.

