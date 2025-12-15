"Don't Vote for a Candidate Who Insults Women": Sarah Adwoa Safo Cautions NPP Delegates
- Sarah Adwoa Safo, the former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, has kicked against Kennedy Agyapong's candidacy in the NPP flagbearer race
- Speaking to NPP delegates, she said the presidential aspirant has a bad history of using intemperate language on women, including herself
- Adwoa Safo consequently urged NPP delegates to reject Kennedy Agyapong in the party's flagbearer race
Former Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo has cautioned delegates of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) against voting for Kennedy Agyapong as the party's flagbearer.
According to her, Kennedy Agyapong does not have the right temperament to occupy the highest office of the land.
Speaking to NPP delegates recently, Adwoa Safo claimed that Kennedy Agyapong, who is a six-term MP for Assin Central, is fond of using intemperate langguage on women, including herself.
"Are you going to vote for a candidate who whenever he opens his mouth, insults women? How are women going to vote for such a candidate? Are you going to vote for a candidate who insults women? When my issue came, didn't you hear him insulting me?" she said.
"He called me disrespectful, that I have taken government money, and Akufo-Addo was tolerating me, and that I'm useless, and my father is also not able to rebuke me. He said this in this country. The video are there," she added.
The former MP, who also served as a Deputy Majority Leader and Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection in Nana Akufo-Addo's administration, said a vote for Kennedy Agyapong in the NPP forthcoming fflagbearer race would be suicidal for the party in 2028.
She explained that the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) would make a huge meal out of Kennedy Agyapong’s numerous unfortunate public remarks against women.
"If you don't listen and you turn the elections upside down, the NDC is waiting for us to elect him as flagbearer so that they will bring out his records of insulting people," Adwoa Safo said.
Why Adwoa Safo is against Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong and Adwoa Safo are ex-lovers, and have two children together.
Adwoa Safo added that if Kennedy Agyapong could berate her publicly, despite being the mother of his children, then she dreads what he could do to the ordinary Ghanaian woman if he mistakenly becomes president.
"If he could insult me, the mother of his two children, then you can imagine what he would do to you," she further warned.
Watch the Facebook video below:
NPP flagbearer race slated for 2026
The NPP flagbearer race, slated for January 31, 2026, is expected to be competitive, with the former Vice President facing strong opposition from the six-term MP for Assin Central and businessman, Kennedy Agyapong.
The duo faced off in the November 2023 presidential primary, where Dr Bawumia emerged victorious with over 60 per cent of the votes.
Below are all the aspirants in the NPP flagbearer race in order of their position on the ballot, ahead of the primary next year.
- Kennedy Ohene Agyapong - former MP for Assin Central
- Dr Bryan Acheampong - MP for Abetifi and former Minister for Food and Agriculture
- Dr Mahamudu Bawumia - former Vice President
- Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum - MP for Bosomtwe and former Minister for Education
- Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong - former General Secretary of the NPP
Adwoa Safo absolves Bawumia from NPP's mess
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarah Adwoa Safo had come to the defence of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the NPP flagbearer race.
She claimed that Ghana's economy under the erstwhile NPP administration was ruined by the former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.
Based on this, she said it would be unfair for any member of the opposition to blame the former Vice President for the party's woes.
Source: YEN.com.gh
