Mohammed Kudus Delivers Blunt Verdict on Tottenham’s Poor Display at Nottingham Forest
Football

by  Gariba Raubil reviewed by  Omoleye Omoruyi
  • Kudus has admitted Tottenham delivered a lacklustre performance in their 3-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest, failing to create enough chances
  • Creativity remains a major issue, with Spurs registering just one shot on target, leaving Kudus and teammates frustrated
  • Despite Archie Gray’s costly error, Kudus praised the 19-year-old for showing resilience and staying involved
  • Former Ghanaian star Mohammed Bawa has urged Kudus to reach top form ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Mohammed Kudus didn’t mince words when assessing Tottenham’s underwhelming display at the City Ground on Sunday, December 14, 2025.

The Londoners travelled to Nottingham hoping to secure a third consecutive win ahead of a pivotal showdown with Liverpool next weekend.

Mohammed Kudus, Tottenham Hotspur, Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham, Spurs 3-0 loss, Premier League 2025, Thomas Frank, Archie Gray, Guglielmo Vicario, Ghana midfielder, Black Stars World Cup
Mohammed Kudus hits out at Tottenham's abysmal performance in their 3-0 Premier League defeat at Nottingham Forest on December 14, 2025.
Source: Getty Images

Instead, Kudus and his Spurs teammates produced another listless performance, with Nottingham Forest cruising to a 3-0 victory, as Sky Sports noted.

Creativity remains a pressing concern for Thomas Frank’s squad. The Europa League champions registered just one shot on target against Sean Dyche's organised side, according to Flashscore stats.

Frank’s post-match reaction was unusually sharp, and Kudus shared similar frustrations about the squad’s performance.

The Ghanaian international openly admitted that both he and his teammates had fallen short in creating chances, attributing the lacklustre display to insufficient effort and hurried decision-making.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the Ghanaian winger said that they didn’t do enough against Forest, himself included, and that the result is disappointing. He added that their overall effort wasn’t at the level it should be.

Kudus admitted that winning in the Premier League is challenging and demands consistent effort. According to the former West Ham star, some decisions, including his own, were rushed, and they must improve and refocus for the next game.

Kudus defends Archie Gray despite costly error

Tottenham were once again punished for an individual mistake, as Archie Gray lost possession from Guglielmo Vicario’s pass, allowing Forest to open the scoring.

Kudus, however, praised the 19-year-old for showing resilience and continuing to get involved in the game despite the error.

Reflecting on Gray’s misstep, the Nima-born footballer noted that mistakes happen, and what matters is that the teenager still wants to be involved.

He also emphasised that this is the kind of attitude the team encourages, with players willing to take responsibility and stay engaged. According to Kudus, he was pleased to see Gray keep pushing for the ball even after the error.

Guglielmo Vicario errors, Ghana midfielder Kudus, Black Stars World Cup, Tottenham performance analysis, Spurs defeat highlights, Premier League results, Mohammed Kudus stats
Mohammed Kudus. Image credit: Justin Setterfield
Source: Getty Images

Bawa urges Kudus to peak World Cup

Meanwhile, setting aside Kudus’ reflections on Tottenham’s loss to Nottingham Forest, former Ghana Premier League and Zamalek star Mohammed Bawa, in an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh, has urged the midfielder to hit top form ahead of the World Cup.

"Kudus has the talent to shine if he brings his best every match. The Black Stars need him firing on all cylinders to make an impact."

Kudus outshines Nuno Mendes

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Mohammed Kudus delivered a top performance in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup, where he outclassed Paris Saint-Germain's Nuno Mendes.

The Ghanaian midfielder impressed with his exceptional skill, pace, and physicality, particularly in one-on-one duels with the Portuguese defender.

