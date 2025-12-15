University of Mines and Technology Shares Essential Packing Guide for Freshers
- The University of Mines and Technology released a comprehensive packing guide for newly admitted students
- Designed to reduce uncertainty, the initiative aimed to ease the transition of first-year students as they prepared for campus life
- This development came shortly after the release of the second admission batch, alongside updated verification and programme confirmation guidelines
A sense of relief greeted incoming students as the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) took steps to simplify preparations ahead of reopening.
With excitement building among newly admitted undergraduates, the institution shared a detailed packing guide to help freshers prepare adequately for life on campus.
The official date for freshers to begin the semester has therefore not been published.
Rather than leaving students guessing, the university offered clear guidance on what to bring, ensuring first-year students start their academic journey well-prepared and confident.
Packing guide shared through student leadership
The packing list was released on December 12 through the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), UMaT chapter, via X (formerly Twitter).
The post quickly caught attention as it addressed common concerns among freshers getting ready to report to campus.
“Freshers’ Packing Guide! Getting ready for campus life? We’ve got you covered! Check out this essential list of items needed for undergraduate students at UMaT. Double-check your list and travel safe!” the page shared.
Read the X details below.
Key documents required for campus reporting
Students were advised to arrive on campus with all necessary paperwork to avoid delays during registration. The university highlighted the following as mandatory:
Important Documents
- Fees Receipt
- Admission Letter
- National ID Card
- Passport-Sized Photographs
- Hall Registration Forms
- Medical Examination Forms
Electrical items approved for student use
To support daily campus living, UMaT outlined electrical items permitted for use by students, with specific allowances based on residence type:
Electrical Items
- Iron
- Extension Board
- Torch Light
- Rice Cooker
- Electric Kettle (Hostel Residents)
- Electric Plate (Hall Residents)
Kitchen essentials for student convenience
Freshers planning to prepare meals were encouraged to come along with basic kitchen items, including:
Kitchen Items
- Bowls and Plates
- Cutlery Set
- Saucepan
- Soap and Sponge
- Foodstuff
Clothing and daily wear essentials
To prepare students for academic and social activities, the university recommended the following clothing items:
Clothing
- Formal Clothes
- Night Wear
- Hangers
- Raincoat or Umbrella
- Shoes and Sneakers
- Slippers
Toiletries for personal hygiene needs
Personal care was not overlooked, as UMaT emphasised the importance of proper hygiene on campus:
Toiletries
- Sponge and Towels
- Bucket and Pail
- Detergents
- Pegs and Toilet Rolls
- Brush and Toothpaste
- Bathing and Washing Soap
Optional items and restricted materials
Finally, the university outlined optional items students may bring, alongside items not permitted in halls and hostels:
Optional Items
- Small Dustbin
- Microwave (Hostel Residents)
- Gas Cooker (Hostel Residents)
- No Charcoal
- No Chop Box
- No Trunk
- No Mattress
Admission updates and fee deadline
Beyond packing essentials, UMaT also used the opportunity to remind admitted students to complete their first-term fee payment.
According to the university’s official website, the deadline for payment has been set for December 19, 2025.
This reminder followed the release of the second batch of admissions, alongside new steps guiding applicants on how to verify their admission status, assigned programme, and residential arrangements.
UG takes action against Prof. Gyampo, Dr Domfe
On November 21, 2025, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Ghana has decided to take action against Prof. Gyampo and Dr Domfe following their clash on TV3.
The university stated that it would investigate the confrontation that occurred during a media engagement on The Key Points, a current affairs programme on TV3.
In a statement, the university explained that the probe would be conducted in accordance with the University of Ghana Statutes (2024) and the Code of Conduct for Academic Senior Members (2011).
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh