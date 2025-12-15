The University of Mines and Technology released a comprehensive packing guide for newly admitted students

Designed to reduce uncertainty, the initiative aimed to ease the transition of first-year students as they prepared for campus life

This development came shortly after the release of the second admission batch, alongside updated verification and programme confirmation guidelines

A sense of relief greeted incoming students as the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) took steps to simplify preparations ahead of reopening.

With excitement building among newly admitted undergraduates, the institution shared a detailed packing guide to help freshers prepare adequately for life on campus.

The official date for freshers to begin the semester has therefore not been published.

Rather than leaving students guessing, the university offered clear guidance on what to bring, ensuring first-year students start their academic journey well-prepared and confident.

Packing guide shared through student leadership

The packing list was released on December 12 through the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), UMaT chapter, via X (formerly Twitter).

The post quickly caught attention as it addressed common concerns among freshers getting ready to report to campus.

“Freshers’ Packing Guide! Getting ready for campus life? We’ve got you covered! Check out this essential list of items needed for undergraduate students at UMaT. Double-check your list and travel safe!” the page shared.

Read the X details below.

Key documents required for campus reporting

Students were advised to arrive on campus with all necessary paperwork to avoid delays during registration. The university highlighted the following as mandatory:

Important Documents

Fees Receipt

Admission Letter

National ID Card

Passport-Sized Photographs

Hall Registration Forms

Medical Examination Forms

Electrical items approved for student use

To support daily campus living, UMaT outlined electrical items permitted for use by students, with specific allowances based on residence type:

Electrical Items

Iron

Extension Board

Torch Light

Rice Cooker

Electric Kettle (Hostel Residents)

Electric Plate (Hall Residents)

Kitchen essentials for student convenience

Freshers planning to prepare meals were encouraged to come along with basic kitchen items, including:

Kitchen Items

Bowls and Plates

Cutlery Set

Saucepan

Soap and Sponge

Foodstuff

Clothing and daily wear essentials

To prepare students for academic and social activities, the university recommended the following clothing items:

Clothing

Formal Clothes

Night Wear

Hangers

Raincoat or Umbrella

Shoes and Sneakers

Slippers

Toiletries for personal hygiene needs

Personal care was not overlooked, as UMaT emphasised the importance of proper hygiene on campus:

Toiletries

Sponge and Towels

Bucket and Pail

Detergents

Pegs and Toilet Rolls

Brush and Toothpaste

Bathing and Washing Soap

Optional items and restricted materials

Finally, the university outlined optional items students may bring, alongside items not permitted in halls and hostels:

Optional Items

Small Dustbin

Microwave (Hostel Residents)

Gas Cooker (Hostel Residents)

No Charcoal

No Chop Box

No Trunk

No Mattress

Admission updates and fee deadline

Beyond packing essentials, UMaT also used the opportunity to remind admitted students to complete their first-term fee payment.

According to the university’s official website, the deadline for payment has been set for December 19, 2025.

This reminder followed the release of the second batch of admissions, alongside new steps guiding applicants on how to verify their admission status, assigned programme, and residential arrangements.

