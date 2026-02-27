Arsenal are quietly leading the race for a Premier League star in a blockbuster summer swoop that could reshape their attack

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a serious summer move for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, with the north London club hopeful of securing his services for around £75 million.

The Premier League frontrunners are currently believed to be ahead of rivals Liverpool and Manchester United in the race for the England international, and there is confidence at the Emirates that the player would welcome a switch to the capital.

Arsenal lead the chase for Anthony Gordon amid strong interest from Liverpool and United. Image credit: Crystal Pix, MB media

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal step up interest in Anthony Gordon

According to Sun Sport, manager Mikel Arteta has admired Gordon since his breakthrough days at Everton and remains keen on adding his dynamism to Arsenal’s frontline.

Although Newcastle are thought to value the 25-year-old at closer to £95m, insiders suggest a deal could be struck somewhere between £75m and £80m.

Per Sun Sport, Gordon still has two years remaining on his contract at St James’ Park, strengthening Newcastle’s bargaining position.

Arsenal are prioritising reinforcements on the left wing this summer, a move that could signal the departure of Gabriel Martinelli.

Gordon’s flexibility across the forward line appeals greatly to Arteta. In recent weeks, he has even been deployed as a central striker under Eddie Howe, demonstrating his ability to operate as a number nine when required.

Gordon's impressive 2025/26 stats

According to Transfermarkt, the Liverpool-born footballer recorded impressive stats this season, scoring 14 goals, including 10 in the Champions League.

Anthony Gordon has scored 10 goals in the 2025/26 Champions League. Image credit: UEFA

Source: Getty Images

Interestingly, Gordon was close to joining Liverpool two years ago before the transfer collapsed. While he has publicly dismissed speculation and reiterated his commitment to Newcastle, it is understood he would consider his options should a substantial bid arrive.

Despite enduring an inconsistent campaign, Gordon remains highly regarded at the international level.

He is expected to feature in Thomas Tuchel’s forthcoming England squad for friendlies against Uruguay and Japan and is still in contention for selection at this summer’s World Cup.

In the meantime, Arteta has already overseen significant investment since taking charge, having been handed £250m in the previous transfer window alone, pushing his overall spending beyond the £1 billion mark.

Although the Spaniard faces mounting pressure from supporters to deliver Arsenal’s first Premier League title in over two decades, the board remain supportive and are prepared to fund further additions.

With ambitions high and expectations even higher, Arsenal’s summer promises to be one of decisive action.

Anthony Gordon breaks Champions League record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Anthony Gordon produced a breathtaking first-half display, firing Newcastle United into a dominant 5-0 advantage over Qarabag in their UEFA Champions League encounter on Wednesday, February 18, at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku.

According to BBC Sport, his treble inside just 33 minutes stands as the quickest hat-trick ever scored by an English player, and by a player representing an English club, in Champions League history.

Source: YEN.com.gh