A video of a young Ghanaian child sharing her unhappiness over her mother’s decision to sell her dog has gone viral

She cried bitterly and refused to accept a gift, emphasising that the sale of the dog had affected her

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the incident

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Ghanaian girl has left many emotional after a video of her went viral on TikTok.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @Blacktog@10 showed the adorable girl standing alone, shedding tears.

A young Ghanaian child cries as her dog is sold. Photo source:@blacktog10/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Not even an attempt by a woman to gift the girl GH¢50 in a bid to cheer her up and stop her from crying worked, as she turned down the money.

The caption of the video shed more light on the action of the distraught girl, where it was disclosed that the reason for her tears was because of her pet.

It was explained that her dog had been sold without her prior consent.

"My sister is crying because some Dagati and Frafra men came and bought her dog from her mother without her notice," the caption read.

The girl, in a new video, was heard saying that ever since her mother sold her pet, she has been unable to study.

"Now I am unable to learn or eat once I remember my dog."

A Ghanaian dog was spotted lying idle at a charcoal seller's joint. Photo credit: Merten Snijders/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Sister Derby reacts to the girl's concerns

The sorrowful act has drawn wide responses from Ghanaians, notable among them being popular musician and media personality Sister Derby.

In reaction to the post, the Ghana Jollof hitmaker asked if the dog could be repurchased, adding that the girl’s emotional support had been taken away.

"Can we buy the dog for her?" she retorted. "This is too sad. Her emotional support friend has been taken away from her.

Watch the TikTok video:

Reactions to the girl crying over a dog

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the situation.

Viola commented:

"You should do videos of how you were parenting your child if your child were to do something."

Kiki bae added:

"My mom sold mine but she later regretted it. The funny part is the dog came home the following day and the man came for his money."

Betty Ayeyi opined:

"African parents really take us for granted and it's very bad. How long are children supposed to keep enduring these behaviours of our parents, huh?"

Kingmethod added:

"How can you sell somebody’s pet without her notice? Justice for the little girl."

Afiya.Yesu added:

"This is not funny at all. The day my pet died, the whole family mourned. My father was unable to eat for days. I became sick. Since then, I’ve not had the courage to own a dog. I have a cat now. This is pure wickedness."

Boy brought to Ghana cries of heat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young boy who arrived in Ghana from abroad was unhappy about the heat that greeted him at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The young boy, who looked unhappy and was crying, began removing his cardigan.

In a video on X, the unhappy boy struggled to remove the cardigan by himself. An older female relative later pulled him aside and helped him take it off.

Source: YEN.com.gh