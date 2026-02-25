Daniel McKorley, a Ghanaian entrepreneur popularly called McDan, recounted how he profited from selling maize and then lost it all

The successful Ghanaian man narrated the incident to explain that wealth creation largely depends on the attitude of the person

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comments section to share their varied thoughts on his life lesson

Ghanaian business mogul Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan, shared his inspirational journey to becoming a wealthy man.

The entrepreneur shared his journey to show that the right attitude when one makes money is what leads to wealth sustenance and creation.

Ghanaian entrepreneur, McDan, recounts how he made over a million dollars from selling maize and speaks about wealth creation. Photo credit: @drdanielmckorley

In a video on X, McDan indicated that a person's attitude plays a major role in whether they will be wealthy or not.

"There's something called attitude. In the creation of wealth, 70% is about your attitude, and 25% is your skill, and 5% is your knowledge. So, just imagine if you don't have the right attitude in your growth."

The popular rich man gave an example where he made a huge amount and lost it all because of his attitude.

McDan stated that he made over a million dollars from selling maize, but later lost it all.

"When I was young, I had to travel to Enchi, Dormaa and all those places to buy maize, store the maize in a village in Nsawam during bumper harvest. During the lean season, I will go and sell the maize at Agbogbloshie and make so much money. My friends mocked me and said, 'While we are in ties sitting in offices, you're roaming the market selling maize.' I made over a million dollars just selling maize. I lost everything by the age of 32, and I had to sell my car and pick a trotro to work."

See the X post below:

Reactions to McDan's maize wealth success story

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions below to the video @cdrafrica on X.

@JoshMclenses said:

"Nyame pɛ..."

@AMGBEZOS5 wrote:

"Let him clarify the maize part, please."

@alberthagan7 said:

"Masa, these guys must be stopped.... aaba!!! 😂😂😂."

@ntrnti wrote:

"He's not a billionaire."

@Kwame4NDC said:

"Lost a million, took trotro, rebuilt everything! That's the mindset our youth need. Success isn't about never falling. It's about rising stronger."

@phili45713 wrote:

"Those in cs don’t know he used to hoard large volumes of cereals and legumes during glut to resell in scarcity."

@oboi_zi said:

"Yesterday was Spare Parts, Today ebe maize."

@hannie_khoury wrote:

"Talking is cheap! Pass questions saaah! Maze? Hmmm."

@BlaQwakuTweDex said:

"A beg ooo what kind of maize is he referring to and how many acres of land did he have?"

Ghanaian entrepreneur and mogul McDan recounts how he became a wealthy businessman. Photo credit: @drdanielmckorley

McDan recounts how he became wealthy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Daniel 'McDan' McKorley had opened up about how he became a wealthy businessman in Ghana.

The business mogul shared that he used to sell kerosene and deep-fried dough, popularly called bofrot, on the streets of La in his youth.

During the same interview, McDan addressed the negative perceptions about rich individuals and their success stories, inspiring netizens.

