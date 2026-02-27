Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Minority Leader, has credited Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) for guiding him to win the Efutu parliamentary seat in 2012

As a new candidate, Afenyo-Markin followed a campaign manual prepared by NAPO, which he says was instrumental in his victory

He added that NAPO continued to support him even after he assumed office in 2013, never abandoning him during challenging times

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has opened up about how former Minister for Energy and New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as NAPO, helped him become the Member of Parliament for Efutu.

Speaking at a public lecture at the DF Annan Auditorium on Thursday, February 26, 2026, Afenyo-Markin said NAPO, who is also the former MP for Manhyia South, guided him and provided strategies that helped him win the Efutu seat during his first parliamentary election in 2012.

He noted that, as a new candidate contesting the 2012 parliamentary seat, NAPO prepared a campaign manual for him to follow.

“Back in 2012, as a young candidate in my constituency, it was the director of elections who trained me and provided a manual on how to conduct my campaign and win elections. I followed the manual, and on D-day, the result reflected that guidance; I won,” he said.

Afenyo-Markin further stated that NAPO continued to support him even after he was sworn in as the MP for Efutu in 2013.

“When I came to Parliament, he held my hand and never gave up on me, even in difficult times. I am honoured that Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh is here today despite his tight schedule,” he added.

Afenyo-Markin opens up about relationship with Ken

Afenyo-Markin comments about NAPO come weeks after he opened up about his friendship with former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

Speaking at an event in the Efutu Constituency, Afenyo-Markin said Kennedy Agyapong is one of his trusted friends.

According to the Minority Leader and MP for Efutu, he shared a 'code' with the former lawmaker.

He also praised him for his commitment to Ghana and dedication to accountability.

“We salute Honourable Kennedy Ohene Agyapong for his passion, his firm belief in accountability and his commitment to the ordinary Ghanaian. For me, personally, this is a true and trusted friend with whom I share a code. I believe that in life, loyalty to friendship is essential.

Afenyo-Markin made these remarks in the aftermath of the New Patriotic Party presidential primaries won by former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who beat Kennedy Agyapong to be named the 2028 flagbearer of the opposition party.

Afenyo-Markin and Ahiafor clash in Parliament

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the First Deputy Speaker, Bernard Ahiafor, clashed with Alexander Afenyo-Markin during parliamentary proceedings.

The exchange escalated, with Afenyo-Markin accusing Ahiafor of using harsh language, before eventually completing his question to the Minister for Trade.

This incident adds to a history of disagreements between the two, including a previous clash during the vetting of the Deputy Attorney General-designate.

