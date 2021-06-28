Benefo Buabeng reckons that Diana Antwi Hamilton ticked all the right boxes to take home the biggest prize of the night

Apart from the Artiste of the Year award, she also won four other awards

Hamilton is the first female Gospel artiste to win the top prize of Ghana's most prestigious music awards scheme

Diana Antwi Hamilton's work during the year under review makes her deserving of the Artiste of the Year award for 2021, a journalist has said.

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, journalist Abrantepa Benefo Buabeng stated that her work and votes from stakeholders involved in the awards scheme gave her the win over other contenders.

Hamilton won the scheme's top prize over Sarkodie, Medikal, Kuami Eugene and favorite, KiDi. It made her the first Ghanaian female artiste alive to win the honour.

Abrantepa Benefo Buabeng is of the opinion that contrary to what others may think, Diana Hamilton deserves the award as much as all other artistes in the category do.

"All the nominees did well within the year under review and if you have followed award schemes in Ghana, you would not be surprised about who wins what. There are three blocks of voting - Board, Academy, Public. Whoever performed better in terms of records, performances, audience appeal, relevance, prominence; whoever canvassed for votes and earned more gets to win," explained Buabeng.

"Diana Hamilton did well last year. It will not be farfetched to think she got more public votes and even won one of the two remaining blocks. Sometimes, we sit back and emit that Ama deserved it more than Kofi; however, when the results are released, you'd realise that Ama was struggling somewhere at the bottom. It has happened in the history of the award scheme before."

He also expanded on voting and the arguments for and against by stakeholders in the Ghanaian music industry.

"I've heard people suggest a purely Academy/Board voting for award schemes, but that has been opposed by organisers on the basis of money to run the event considering that the title sponsors have always been telcos. Some have also argued that based on the analysis they have heard some Academy/Board members make, it is prudent the public is involved because the analysis is weak.

Until we solve some of these issues, we should not be surprised over winners of various categories. Congrats to Diana Hamilton; better luck next time to those who didn't win."

Still, on Diana Hamilton, Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, the former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, has celebrated her for winning the Artiste of the Year award at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Sharing a picture of the gospel artiste on his Twitter handle, the former chairman indicated that they are proud of her achievement and she is possessing the nation.

