Day two of the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) happened at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) on Saturday, June 26, into the next day, Sunday, June 27.

As expected, celebrities arrived looking glamorous in their best outfits to grace the red carpet on the second day of the two-day event.

The night also saw thrilling performances from the rapper Eno Barony, singer Efya, rapper Sarkodie, rapper Kwesi Arthur, singer Mr. Drew, and a few others.

From the fabulous gowns, suits and ties, to regal looks, YEN.com.gh has selected some of the best dressed moments of the night.

1. For her red carpet appearance, VGMA22 Artiste of the Year, Diana Antwi Hamilton, rocked a white gown and enhanced her looks with a small tiara.

2. Rapper Eno Barony arrived in a beautiful gown showing off skin.

3. KiDi's eye-catching stone-encrusted tux with fine cuts was another breathtaking style moment.

4. Singer Hajia4reall glows in her dress designed with embroidery.

5. Gyakie won hearts with her flowing gown on the red carpet at the VGMA22.

6. Nana Akua Addo beams in a high fashion dress.

7. Red carpet hosting duties by Elikem Kumordzie with swag.

8. Fashion star Harold Amenyah on the VGMA22 red carpet.

9. Representing made in Ghana, Okyeame Kwame "over we" on the red carpet.

10. The multiple award-winning gospel singer, Celestine Donkor on the VGMA22 red carpet.

Meanwhile, on the awards night, KiDi was filmed storming out of the auditorium immediately after gospel singer Diana Hamilton was named Artiste of the Year on the night.

Before the announcement, many had tipped KiDi as the deserving artiste for the coveted award.

However, Diana Hamilton defeated competition from him and Kuami Eugene to grab the apex feat of the night.

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported KiDi has finally reacted to claims that he stormed out of the VGMA22 auditorium because he was peeved Diana Antwi Hamilton emerged as the Artiste of the Year.

Addressing his fans and followers in a Facebook Live, the Lynx Entertainment signee had Diana Hamilton's smash single Adom playing in the background while claiming that he was in the best spirit.

He, however, admitted that he had a speech prepared because he expected to emerge as the Artiste of the year.

