Fans are going gaga over a post Efia Odo made concerning Kwesi Arthur's performance at the 2021 VGMAs

Efia Odo shared a picture of the rapper's act and added a love emoji with a caption that he will soon reach the world

Many social media users have suggested that the two celebrities might soon tie the knot

Popular TV presenter and social media icon, Efia Odo, has got Ghanaians talking once more about her and famous rapper, Kwesi Arthur being in an amorous relationship.

This was after Efia Odo shared a photo of Kwesi's performance at the recent Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2021 (VGMA 22) and added a love emoji to it.

Along with the love emoji, Efia Odo intimated that the rapper was going to reach the ends of the world with his talent and craft.

See the post below:

Whilst some social media users drew the conclusion that the two icons were already dating, others suggested that Efia Odo was admiring the rapper and has to make a move on him.

@TheNunooKojo said:

Charlie can someone call Grrrr @KWESIARTHUR_ tell am say He for marry @efiaodo1 as soon as possible Charlie. Girl dey love am. Herh pure love ankasa.. no impurities

@kobbykhalifa mentioned that:

We were all wishing to see you with him there yesterday when he got the award...

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong with the handle @KenPong__ indicated:

If you like him feel free and prospose to him and stop giving blur signals Ah.

Efia Odo stirs more dating rumours after sharing love-themed post of Kwesi Arthur's VGMA act Credit: @efiaodo1; @kwesiarthur

Source: Original

The Ghanaian artiste, Kwesi Arthur, recently expressed his appreciation to television host, Efia Odo for consistently supporting his career.

Speaking on Neat 100.9 FM in a response to the umpteenth question about whether they are dating, he stated that he is thankful for her support.

Efia Odo was also recently in the news after she was arrested in court along with more than a dozen other people in connection with the FixTheCountry demonstration.

She was released after Ghanaians went on social media to demand that she gets freed.

Source: Yen