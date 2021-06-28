Lil Kim Wants a 'Verzuz' Battle With Nicki Minaj: "She Would Get Destroyed"

Lil Kim was recently asked who she wanted to do a Verzuz battle with and she answered Nicki Minaj

Lil Kim was speaking during a red carpet interview at the BET Awards, which took place on Sunday night, 27 June

The Lighters Up hitmaker and Nicki Minaj have reportedly not always been close but Kim said she was over their beef in 2018

Veteran US rapper Lil Kim wants to battle Nicki Minaj. The Lighters Up hitmaker wants to go hit-for-hit with Nicki in a Verzuz rap battle.

The musician was speaking during Sunday, 27 June's red carpet segment at the BET Awards. Kim was quick to say yes when she was asked if she was willing to go song-to-song against another MC.

Lil Kim wants a 'Verzuz' battle with Nicki Minaj. Image: @lilkimthequeenbee, @nickiminaj

When the presenter asked Kim who she wanted to face off in a battle of tracks, she did not hesitate and said Nicki. Complex reports that it is still unclear if the Beez in the Trap hitmaker would be down to battle Kim.

The outlet said Nicki Minaj and Kim haven’t always been close following artwork-related feud rumours dating back to 2007. According to the publication, back in 2018 Kim said she was over their beef.

A social media fan account @AccessMinaj took to Twitter and shared a clip of Kim speaking during the red carpet event at the BET Awards.

Tweeps shared mixed reactions to Kim's response. Check out some of the comments below:

@David75024717 said:

"She should do one with Remy Ma."

@NombusoTheZulu commented:

"She must just sit this one out. In fact, enjoy her retirement. Ain't she too old?"

@IslandKingD wrote:

"And Nicki would win too."

@mikekelly6301 said:

"She would get destroyed!!!"

@oceanplxyground added:

"Don’t waste our time on this one, I’m begging you."

Keyshia Cole and Ashanti trend after 'Verzuz' battle

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Keyshia Cole and Ashanti trended on social media following their epic Verzuz battle on Thursday night, 21 January. The two singers belted out their new and old tunes during the battle.

Even though both the superstars arrived late for the show, their fans were impressed when the musicians finally performed. Keyshia sang her hits such as I Changed My Mind, I Should Have Cheated and Enough of No Love, among others. Ashanti performed her hot tracks including Happy, The Way I Love You and Don't Leave Me Alone.

Both the musicians also gave their fans a taste of their new music. They both sang new songs during the battle. The artists' impressed fans flooded social media during and after the show to share their thoughts on their battle.

