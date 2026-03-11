A nephew of late highlife icon Daddy Lumba has defended the decision to remove family head Kofi Owusu, saying the move was necessary to restore unity

Ernestina Fosuh's son explained that the Ekuona Family destooled the Abusuapanin because his handling of disputes after the musician’s death allegedly deepened tensions

The Ekuona family met on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, and removed the popular family head, widely known as Abusuapanin Tupac, from his position

Daddy Lumba’s nephew, the son of his elder sister Ernestina Fosuh, has broken his silence on the removal of Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu as family head.

Ghanaian highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, died on July 26, 2025, sparking a family dispute that split his relatives into factions.

The dispute began between his two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, over who should be declared as the late musician’s legal spouse.

Akosua Serwaa filed a case at the Kumasi High Court seeking a declaration to that effect, but was rebuffed by trial judge Dorinda Smith Arthur (PhD), who ruled that both women should be seen as the late singer’s spouse.

A second dispute arose over his funeral, pitting Akosua Serwaa, Daddy Lumba’s elder sister, who is also known as Akosua Brempomaa, and other members of the immediate family against Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

Daddy Lumba’s family destools Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu

On Wednesday, March 11, the different branches of the Ekuona family held a meeting to deliberate on a motion to remove Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu from his position.

The group first met on February 26, where charges were laid against the family head for allegedly bringing their name into disrepute.

The Abusuapanin, who has been dubbed Tupac on social media, failed to show up and challenged the authority of the group to terminate his position in a subsequent interview.

Due to his failure to show up, the family gave him two weeks to reappear, with a second meeting scheduled for March 11.

He once again refused to show, leading the family to go ahead and announce his removal from the position.

Ernestina Fosuh’s son speaks on Abusuapanin’s removal

In the aftermath of the meeting, Ernestina Fosuh’s son addressed the media about the outcome of their deliberations.

He said Abusuapanin was removed due to the manner in which he handled the issues that arose after Daddy Lumba’s death.

Ernestina Fosuh’s son said that as a family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu failed to display the maturity and calmness needed to maintain family unity, but rather inflamed passions with his actions.

He described his removal as just and said it reflected the will of the wider Ekuona family.

Ga Wuloromo summons Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, the spiritual overlord of the Ga-Dangme people, summoned Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu in a letter that surfaced online on March 10, 2026.

The traditional ruler demanded the family head's presence following reports that the late musician had been buried at his home in East Legon.

Source: YEN.com.gh