Afia Akoto has reportedly taken legal action against two of Akosua Serwaa's supporters, Obaa Tiwah and another UK-based TikToker

The NPP politician allegedly reported the individuals over some allegations and insults they directed at her after Daddy Lumba's death

Afia Akoto's reported legal action against Obaa Tiwah and her UK colleague has triggered mixed reactions from social media users

Renowned Ghanaian politician and entrepreneur Afia Akoto has reportedly taken legal action against two high-profile supporters of Daddy Lumba's eldest widow, Akosua Serwaa, over alleged verbal attacks on social media.

Daddy Lumba passed away at 60 on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra, where he was on admission for medical treatment.

He was survived by two wives, Akosua Serwaa, whom he married traditionally in 1991 in Ghana and under German civil law in 2004, and Priscilla Ofori Atta, also known as Odo Broni.

A funeral service was held for the late music icon at Heroes Park near the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, on December 13, 2025.

After his death, a fierce battle broke out between his two wives over who should be recognised as his legitimate spouse.

Akosua Serwaa, whom he married in the 1990s, filed a case at the Kumasi High Court, seeking to be declared his sole legal spouse.

In her filing, she argued that they were married under German civil law, invalidating any customary marriage arrangement he may have had with Odo Broni.

After a tense legal battle, the Kumasi High Court, overseen by Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur, ruled against her for failing to prove the authenticity of her German marriage certificate.

Akosua Serwaa, with the support of her sister-in-law, Ernestina Fosuh, Papa Shee, and other members of Daddy Lumba's immediate family, has filed an appeal to overturn the judge's decision.

Amid the dispute, the late singer's supporters, popularly known as Team Legal Wives, of which UK-based personality Obaa Tiwah is a staunch member, have made several allegations against some high-profile personalities with close ties to Odo Broni, including Afia Akoto.

Afia Akoto allegedly reports Obaa Tiwaa, TikToker

According to a report from Ghanaian blogger Dek360 Ghana, Afia Akoto has allegedly reported Obaa Tiwaa and another UK-based TikToker to the UK police and Cybersecurity.

The former Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) has reportedly accused the two individuals of using abusive language, issuing threats, and making false allegations against her after Daddy Lumba's death.

Dek360 Ghana claimed that the prominent New Patriotic Party (NPP) politician had also lodged a complaint with the Ghana Police Service and was planning to take further legal action against Obaa Tiwah and her UK colleague.

The TikTok post detailing Afia Akoto's alleged legal action against Obaa Tiwah and a UK TikToker is below:

Afia Akoto's alleged legal action stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

