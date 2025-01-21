Deaconess Abokomah and one of his close content creator colleagues including Akonoba have fallen out again

The TikToker and singer shared his frustrations about his colleague Akonoba in a recent live interaction on TikTok

He couldn't hide his pain and regret as he talked about their fallout

Ghanaian TikTok sensation, Deaconess Abokomah has been caught in a feud with some of his content creator colleagues, including Akonoba.

The duo's feud began after Akonoba lost his brother and rejected a message of sympathy from Deaconess Abokomah.

While the latter granted an interview to dismiss the issues brewing between him and Akonoba, it appears tensions continue to rise.

In a recent live interaction, Abokomah shared his frustrations about Akonoba and a few other TikTok Influencers.

Their chaotic interaction had Abokomah shouting at the top of his voice to chanel his frustrations.

He claimed that Akonoba was part of a gang spreading lies about him and accused them of sabotaging his brand.

Abokomah recounted a recent advertising gig he secured with an artiste and how Akonoba tried to badmouth him to the client.

Deaconess Abokomah has become renowned for his hilarious skits mimicking the lifestyle and mannerisms of Ghanaian mothers.

Recently he won the TikTok influencer of the year at the 14th edition of the Ghana.

During the live interaction, he was heard saying he was tired of Akonoba and his gang and begged them to leave him alone as he was a lone ranger who had come to Accra from Takoradi to hustle.

Ghanaians react to Deaconess Abokomah and Akonoba's feud

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Deaconess Abokomah and Akonoba's feud.

boakyewa said:

This tik tok judge has always been Akonobaboy boy, he will always insult Deacons for Akonoba but ABAKOMAH is far gone, she is better than akonoba

MC_Mahama🎤♥️ wrote:

Na who made this guy a TikTok judge? Abokomah carries a special grace and that’s why the envy. He should just ignore all these people and work hard.

lydfyn remarked:

Tiktok judge why do you feed deaconess you guys should leave him alone, you are matured but always creating problems among these little ones why

FÏNËST💚DÄGÄÄRTÏ💜BÏSCÜÏT🧡 noted:

This tiktok judge is just a hypocrite, I swear.

comfortkumi443 commented:

so dis guy said all dis n dey were all quite n wen abokoma started tlkn dey were stopn him, abokoma u did well 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏

Alice shared:

comparing them is not good, all of them have their unique style, I like them differently

🆔ĩą♍️øňð🫦🥀 reacted:

All the hate came from when he went to Dubai,they can see he is going high😹that where the hate came there

Afia Koranteng added:

but when it comes to acting deaconess is far better than Akonoba to my opinion 🤷

FDA chases Deaconess Abokomah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Deaconess Abokomah had lamented about a letter he received from the FDA.

The Authority issued a warning to him in the letter, reminding him of the ban on celebrities advertising alcohol.

The TikToker was livid as he talked about the FDA's warning, especially considering that he made no money from the skits in which he patronised alcohol.

