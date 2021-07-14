Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye, has commented on Moesha Boduong's current situation

She commented that she and Moesha serve a living God

Tracey Boakye promised her love to Moesha while she goes on her new journey with God

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian actress and Moesha’s best friend, Tracey Boakye, has spoken about Moesha’s current situation.

In a new post on Instagram, Tracey Boakye promised Moesha her full love and added that “we serve a living God”.

Her caption indicates that Moesha is truly acting under the influence of the holy spirit.

A collage of Moesha and Tracey Boakye. Photo credit: @moeshaboduong @tracey_boakye/Instagram

Source: Original

The two are very close and have often been seen together.

Reaction

Tracey Boakye’s post has triggered massive reactions from fans. Some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh are below:

diamondappiah_bosslady: "We love you Moe."

yusifasamoah: "Before anyone start mocking Moesha Buodong , always know that God said ....Your ways are not my ways neither are your thoughts mine..” .

theodoraduku: "Tracy Moesha is going through alot. You guys(close friends of Her should help her)"

benedicta.boafo: "God is with her."

badd_issh: "Moe have a good heart I hope she is fine."

mef_kinmar: "Sisters from different moms."

georginaowusu92: "Big mama Tracey I love so much."

Moesha’s repentance: "Tracey Boakye’s post follows recent reports of Moesha preaching and making confessions."

The actress has preached to a group of young people and advised them against sleeping with men for material gains.

Sleeping with devilish business tycoon

Meanwhile, Moesha is alleged to have slept with a business tycoon, who is not human.

According to Adu Safowaah, Moesha did not know the background of this man, and it was after they slept together that her life took a worse turn.

YEN.com.gh has published a detailed report of Safowaah's claims about Moesha and the devilish man.

No sex again till marriage

The actress has also declared that she will never sleep with any man till the day she marries.

Moesha says she is believing God to bring her husband to her at the right time and that is when she will resume sexual activities with a man.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen