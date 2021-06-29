• Ghanaian social media commentator, Kevin Taylor, has urged actress Moesha Boduong to prove her repentance

• He said Moesha should go back and correct her body, sell the Range Rover and house she got from sugar daddies and give the money to the needy

• His comments come after Moesha claimed to have repented from her old ways to become a ‘born again’ Christian

Social media activist, Kevin Taylor, has challenged actress Moesha Bodoung to sell off her Range Rover and East Legon mansion if indeed she has repented.

Taylor argued that the bible clearly shows that if one repents, all material things acquired through certain unapproved means must be done away with.

He thus challenged Moesha to sell off her Range Rover, sell her East Legon mansion, and all other things she got from sugar daddies and give the money to the needy in society.

Moesha Boduong. Photo credit: @moeshaboduong/Instagram

Taylor added that Moesha should go back to wherever she got her body reconstructed to get her old body back to prove she has really repented.

His comments come on the heels of news circulating that Moesha has become a ‘born again Christian.

Reaction

The video of Taylor challenging Moesha has received mixed reactions. Some have agreed with him while others criticised him for judging Moesha.

Read some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh.

mehetabel_aquinas: "This man is not serious. I can see he has nothing doing."

skelly_ice: "An who is kevin taylor to judge her."

ras_carl_official: "Lol kevin taylor didnt blast her."

cassandradwumah: "Gyimi (foolish) Kelvin Taylor."

Source: Yen News