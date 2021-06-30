History has been made at SDD-UBIDS that used to be known as UDS, Wa Campus

Priscilla Khadi Vawurah, a brilliant young Ghanaian lady has become the first female SRC president of the school

She won the race against three strong gentlemen with nearly 50% of the total votes cast

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

Priscilla Khadi Vawurah, a brilliant young Ghanaian lady has made history in a grand style after becoming the first female president of the Students' Representative Council (SRC) at UDS, Wa Campus.

The school is now known as the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS), which is a public tertiary education institution established by an Act of Parliament SDD-UBIDS Act 2019.

Priscilla confirmed this report in a post on her personal Facebook handle after beating three gentlemen with 1526 votes representing 49.56% of the total votes cast.

See her post below:

Khadi popularly known as Mother4all was in the race last trimester but unfortunately could not secure a win, yet that did not deter her from contesting again.

She emerged first beating the three strong men with the huge margin as the first female SRC president of the newly established university.

Khadi is the current Minority Chief Whip of UBIDS Youth Parliament, Advocate at Network For Young Women Empowerment – NYWE and CEO & Creative Director of Khadi’s Signature.

Lady Elected as 1st Female SRC President of SDD-UBIDS Credit: Priscilla Khadi Vawurah

Source: Facebook

See more below:

In an earlier report, Dennis Appiah Larbi, a former SRC President of the University of Cape Coast, who was also a presidential candidate for the National Union of Ghanaian Students (NUGS) has taken to the street to sell fruit juice.

In a post shared on his personal Facebook handle, Dennis Appiah Larbi-Ampofo described himself as a hustler in the streets of Accra and a symbol of a man with an unimaginable faith in the future.

Although he has an office for his start-up, Afra Cup, Dennis says he is boldly stepping out onto the street because he believes it will create a future not only for himself but for many young folks he is creating avenues for.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen