Kennedy Agyapong encountered Naana Donkor Arthur and her kids during a recent visit to the US

The former Assin Central constituency MP, in a video, interacted with the social media personality and the children

Kennedy Agyapong shared some words of encouragement to motivate Naana Donkor Arthur's twin daughters to strive for bigger things in life

Prominent Ghanaian politician and businessman Kennedy Ohene Agyapong met social media personality Naana Donkor Arthur popularly known as NDA and her kids in the US.

Kennedy Agyapong meets Naana Donkor Arthur and her kids in the US. Photo source: @naanadonkorarthur

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by Naana Donkor Arthur on her official TikTok page, she and her children encountered the former Member of Parliament for the Assin Central constituency in a grocery shop as they went shopping for items.

In the video, Kennedy Agyapong smiled as he put his arm around the social media personality's twin daughters and interacted with their mother.

Naana Donkor Arthur's other two kids later joined their siblings and the renowned politician while she explained their inability to speak the Twi language despite having a Ghanaian heritage.

The social media personality shared that her older kids could not speak the local Ghanaian language because of the condition of their brother Charlton, who had developed autism and struggled with his speech.

Kennedy Agyapong and Sarah Adwoa Safo with their child. Photo source: @sarahadwoasafo

Source: Original

Naana Donkor Arthur noted she and her family had been advised to only speak one language around the young boy to avoid confusing him as part of speech therapy. She said her son also had special needs and had difficulties communicating with others.

She also disclosed to Kennedy Agyapong that her twin daughters, Panyin and Kakra were also celebrating their birthday.

The former Assin Central constituency MP wished them a happy birthday and shared some words of encouragement to motivate them to strive for bigger things in life.

The video garnered reactions from many Ghanaians, who thronged to the comments section to share mixed reactions.

Below is the video of Kennedy Agyapong meeting with Naana Donkor Arthur and her family in the US:

Kennedy Agyapong & NDA's kids encounter stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

juliusghansah commented:

"Wow, NDA, You are blessed, you have Honourable Kennedy Agyapong in your house😆😅😆😅."

Yayakk said:

"Did Hon Ken say there are more opportunities in America? A word to a wise is enough."

ataagold commented:

"Aww, my sisters are blessed for having such a wonderful moment with Hon. Kennedy Agyapong."

user933667782933 said:

"They have no idea who they have met 🥺 Akompreko Ohene Ken 👏👏👏👏👏."

Quophi Mensah commented:

"I believe Mr Kennedy will give you and your husband advice that will change your life from better to best 🙏."

Beatrice Naa Korkor said:

"But when Charlton is not around, you can speak Twi with them and you all speak English around him."

