Many people have congratulated Kofi Kinaata following his historic fourth Songwriter of the Year award at the Ghana Music Awards

MzVee, Fameye, DJ Switch and others have sent messages to him

Kinaata previously won the same award in 2016, 2017, and 2020.

The likes of MzVee, DJ Switch, and Fameye have congratulated Kofi Kinaata following his historic win at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards.

The self-acclaimed 'Fante rap god' won the 'Songwriter of the Year' for the fourth time for his 'Behind The Scene' song on June 25, 2021, during the first night of the country's most prestigious awards show.

Find below of sample of well-wishes sent the way of Kinaata following the news on Instagram.

MzVee: "Congratulations!!"

Fameye: "Congratulations king"

TeePhlow: "Congratulations brother. Very well deserving. "

QuamimaMP: "Congratulations my Brother"

DJ Switchghana: "Congratulations "

ntimnation: "Congratulations bro. Well deserved! "

Gloria Sarfo: "And we shall WIN till thy KINGDOM come!!! The world is listening Kofi We Meeeuve"

Meanwhile, the show master of Africa, Bob Pinedo was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Adina Thembi, Nana Yaw Boakye, better known as MOG Music, the Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG, and others, received awards during the Industry Edition of the show.

In other news, Mina Lawani, the girlfriend of Zionfelix, has broken her silence after the news went viral that her man got married to another lady.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh videos of Zionfelix in what looks like a traditional marriage ceremony popped up on social media on Friday, June 25, 2021. In one of the videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Zionfelix is seen dressed in a white kaftan standing beside a lady who wore a black and white outfit.

Source: Yen.com.gh