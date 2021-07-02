An overly excited woman stole the show at her son's graduation ceremony as his name was being announced

In the viral video, the woman out of nowhere came forward and twerked with so much vigour that thrilled many of the graduands

While many have thrown their weight behind her act on the premise that she must have sacrificed for the lad, others condemned the mum's public display

A woman has become an internet sensation following her display at the graduation ceremony of her son.

In a video shared on Facebook by We Must Speak, the proud mother on yellow came on the scene as soon as her son's name was called.

The happy woman was out of control as she stole the graduation ceremony Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by We Must Speak

To the surprise of everyone, she proceeded to twerk hard. Her display stunned everyone as heads turned to catch a glimpse of the lady who wouldn't be discouraged by a security man who tried to calm the situation.

She went ahead to leave the scene but returned to continue twerking.

Condemnation, praises trailed the video

The lady's performance set social media buzzing and sparked a debate. Some condemned her just as others hailed her actions.

Zack Adamkaiser wrote:

"Seriously?! It’s your sons big day and this behavior makes it clear in your mind it’s all about you."

Jeremy Goodie commented:

"Twerk momma you did a wonderful job you can do whatever you pushed him to be great so enjoy yourself."

Victoria L Rayburn said:

"While I dont agree with her behavior in this video if you knew the entire story you would understand her reason for being so emotional. Her son was hit by a car and was hurt pretty bad. They have overcome a lot and this was her way of letting it all out and celebrating."

Sheriton Date stated:

"You cannot judge the mother you guys have no idea probably the sacrifice she make the sleepless night she had and how much she had two probably sacrifice her own happiness so that he could make it to this day this is just and full of joy."

