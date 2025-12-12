2017 Talented Kids winner Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, popularly called DJ Switch, has shared her birthday photos online

The fashionista looked effortlessly chic in stylish streetwear and designer boots for her to celebrate her birthday in grand style

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson and other social media users have commented on DJ Switch's birthday photos

Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, popularly known as DJ Switch, the 2017 Talented Kids winner, celebrates her 18th birthday today, December 12, 2025.

The US-based Ghanaian student has shared beautiful birthday photos online to celebrate the milestone in her life.

DJ Switch looks gorgeous in a stylish outfit for her 18th birthday shoot. Photo credit: @djswitch.

DJ Switch celebrates her 18th birthday

Young entertainer DJ Switch's outfit for her 18th birthday has sparked lively conversations online. The award-winning influencer stepped away from traditional floor-sweeping gowns, opting for chic streetwear.

For the occasion, DJ Switch wore a brown leather blazer paired with oversized brown floral palazzo pants. She showcased her beautiful braids and went makeup-free, letting her natural beauty shine.

Her black boots caught the attention of many Ghanaians, perfectly matching her second outfit. For the viral photoshoot, DJ Switch completed the look with a white t-shirt and a green blazer, paired with matching pants.

"18?! ITS MY BIRTHDAY! Another year, another chapter, but this one feels different. I keep thinking about how wild it is that so many of you have literally watched me grow up on your screens. That alone blows my mind."

"But today? I think all our minds are blown. Because the journey to get here has been unforgiving in some moments, unforgettable in others, and somehow still so, so beautiful. There’s still a lot for me to process, because turning 18 feels like a milestone I fought to reach. But for now… HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!!! 🎉💚 #SwitchUp."

The Instagram photos are below:

DJ Switch celebrates her 18th birthday

Some social media users have commented on DJ Switch's birthday photos on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

janish_pastries_and_desserts stated:

"18? Wow 😍 Happy birthday girl, switch it up 🔥❤️🎉🎂🥳."

ebefa_gh stated:

"Happy birthday sweet girl."

samuelnanakojobiney stated:

"Blessed birthday to you 🎂. Enjoy your day, and stay blessed always 🙏 ✨️ ❤️. Switch up 🔥🔥."

djpaul703 stated:

"Happy Birthday. God bless and I wish you all the best on this day."

nanaamaelikplim stated:

"Eeii 18? Waooow 😍😍happiest bdae."

official_abrantie_pencils commented:

"Happy birthday my Akatanii 😎🤩🇬🇭🎉🎂🥳 God bless you 🎉🙌🏻💪."

chidon_aboby stated:

"Happy birthday 🔥🔥."

rashidaariori stated:

"Happy birthday with more blessings."

amg_kwesi_khemikalz stated:

"My birthday my best Dj long live and prosperity 🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️."

ebineezy stated:

"Blessed birthday to you Switch ❤️🥳🥳🥳."

ogscomedian stated:

"Happy birthday dear, may you live long in good health and wealth 🎂."

DJ Switch looks gorgeous as she relocates to the US. Photo credit: @djswitch.

