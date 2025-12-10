The University of Ghana has stirred reactions after releasing a statement on its 2025/2026 academic admissions

The university informed newly admitted students and applicants of the creation of an admissions desk to help resolve their grievances

Netizens who took to the comments section of the post have shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the University

The University of Ghana has issued a statement to successful applicants who have been offered admission, as well as those still seeking entry.

In a post on its Facebook page on December 9, 2025, the university announced that it had set up an Admissions Assistance Desk to aid newly admitted students for the 2025/2026 academic year.

With this, it explained that the desk would be located at the University of Ghana Stadium, operating from Tuesday, December 9, 2025, to Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

The statement explained that the main issues the desk will address will centre on guidance regarding admission processes, enquiries and related support services.

It concluded by urging newly admitted students and applicants to visit the desk to resolve their concerns.

“The Academic Affairs Directorate wishes to inform the public that, as part of efforts to support applicants and newly admitted students for the 2025/2026 academic year, an Admissions Assistance Desk has been set up at the University of Ghana Stadium. The Desk will operate from Tuesday, December 9 to Tuesday, December 23, 2025, to provide guidance on admissions processes, enquiries and related support services. Working Days / Hours: Monday to Friday: 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. All applicants, prospective students and newly admitted students are encouraged to visit the Admissions Assistance Desk for the needed support,” the post read.

UG publishes admission guidelines

The University of Ghana earlier shared admission guidelines with prospective students after the 2025 WASSCE results were released.

In a statement, the university advised prospective undergraduate students to check their details on the University of Ghana Applications Portal.

The university also encouraged applicants to complete this process promptly to ensure the smooth progression of admission procedures.

Reactions to the University of Ghana’s announcement

Netizens who took to the comments section of the post shared varied opinions on the announcement by the University of Ghana.

Wayne Richmond stated:

“They normally release this after admission is over ooo.”

Osman Mubarak-Ahmed stated:

“Excellent move, kudos to the University Management.”

De Maxie asked:

“Why not across the country? Northern sector, Middle sector, and the Southern sector in Accra?”

Sagacious Hadzene added:

“As of today the 9th, some of us who applied since April are yet to receive our admission letters. How much more those who are now buying forms, and you are issuing this statement?”

