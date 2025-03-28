Kwabena Adu-Boahene: Old Video of Former Signals Bureau Boss Preaching on Stewardship Surfaces
- Former National Signals Bureau boss Kwabena Adu-Boahene was recently arrested over reports of embezzling US$7 million belonging to the state
- Following his arrest, old videos of the young man who is also an Assemblies of God deacon preaching have surfaced online
- In one of the videos, he preached about stewardship and how a lack of understanding of your role as a steward can lead you to fail
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Former National Signals Bureau boss, Kwabena Adu-Boahene has found himself in trouble after allegedly embezzling US$7 million belonging to the state.
Kwabena Adu-Boahene is alleged to have kept approximately GH¢49 million from the National Signals Bureau’s funding for himself.
The Ghanaian Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dominic Ayine, provided an update on the embezzlement case on March 24.
Mr Ayine stated that there was evidence indicating that Mr Adu-Boahene transferred huge sums of money belonging to the state into his personal accounts.
Following his arrest, his identity as a deacon of the Assemblies of God church was unveiled. Subsequently, videos of him preaching have also emerged.
In one of the videos which has recently surfaced, Mr Adu-Boahene was heard preaching about stewardship.
He detailed how a lack of understanding of your role as a steward can lead you to fail in his teaching.
“If you lack the understanding of what stewardship means, you will fail God’s test because you will believe that whatever you’re given to care for is yours to expend," he said.
Watch the video below:
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh