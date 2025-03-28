Former National Signals Bureau boss Kwabena Adu-Boahene was recently arrested over reports of embezzling US$7 million belonging to the state

Following his arrest, old videos of the young man who is also an Assemblies of God deacon preaching have surfaced online

In one of the videos, he preached about stewardship and how a lack of understanding of your role as a steward can lead you to fail

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Former National Signals Bureau boss, Kwabena Adu-Boahene has found himself in trouble after allegedly embezzling US$7 million belonging to the state.

Kwabena Adu-Boahene is alleged to have kept approximately GH¢49 million from the National Signals Bureau’s funding for himself.

Kwabena Adu-Boahene preaches about stewardship. Image source: Assemblies of God

Source: Facebook

The Ghanaian Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dominic Ayine, provided an update on the embezzlement case on March 24.

Mr Ayine stated that there was evidence indicating that Mr Adu-Boahene transferred huge sums of money belonging to the state into his personal accounts.

Following his arrest, his identity as a deacon of the Assemblies of God church was unveiled. Subsequently, videos of him preaching have also emerged.

Kwabena Adu-Boahene and the deputy Attorney-General Image source: Kwabena Adu-Boahene

Source: Facebook

In one of the videos which has recently surfaced, Mr Adu-Boahene was heard preaching about stewardship.

He detailed how a lack of understanding of your role as a steward can lead you to fail in his teaching.

“If you lack the understanding of what stewardship means, you will fail God’s test because you will believe that whatever you’re given to care for is yours to expend," he said.

Watch the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh