Kwabena Adu-Boahene's Wife Angela Adjei Boateng Released on Bail, Details Drop
- The wife of embattled National Signals Bureau boss has been released from police custody after being granted bail
- According to a GhOne report, the young woman was released after meeting all the bail conditions
- Netizens who saw the video have expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some criticised Angela and her husband while others commended the Attorney-General
Angela Adjei Boateng, the wife of the embattled former National Signals Bureau Director-General, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, has been released from police custody.
The couple has been accused by the Attorney-General of embezzling funds worth US$7 million belonging to the state.
Mr Adu-Boahene was reportedly arrested at the Kotoka International Airport upon his return from a trip abroad. His wife, accused of tampering with crucial evidence in the case was also arrested.
However, reports from GhOne TV indicate that Mr Adu-Boahene's wife has been released from police custody. She met all the bail conditions and has been freed as a result.
However, she is expected to report to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) three times a week.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
