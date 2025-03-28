The wife of embattled National Signals Bureau boss has been released from police custody after being granted bail

According to a GhOne report, the young woman was released after meeting all the bail conditions

Netizens who saw the video have expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some criticised Angela and her husband while others commended the Attorney-General

Angela Adjei Boateng, the wife of the embattled former National Signals Bureau Director-General, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, has been released from police custody.

The couple has been accused by the Attorney-General of embezzling funds worth US$7 million belonging to the state.

Mr Adu-Boahene was reportedly arrested at the Kotoka International Airport upon his return from a trip abroad. His wife, accused of tampering with crucial evidence in the case was also arrested.

However, reports from GhOne TV indicate that Mr Adu-Boahene's wife has been released from police custody. She met all the bail conditions and has been freed as a result.

However, she is expected to report to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) three times a week.

