Sheryl Lee Ralph is famously known for receiving a Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominations for acting in the Broadway musical production, Dreamgirls. She played Deena Jones. The American actress also won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Female a decade later for starring in the drama film, To Sleep with Anger.

Sheryl Lee Ralph attending an event at The Grove in Los Angeles, California.Photo: @Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

Raph is one of the most principled high-paying actresses in Hollywood. Some fans wonder, "why did Sheryl Lee Ralph leave Moesha?" She quit acting as Moesha's mother because the show's Secrets & Lies episode had Ray J playing Dorian, the child born out of wedlock. Sheryl Lee Ralph knows the pain of losing a marriage and the joy of finding love once more.

Sheryl Lee Ralph's profile summary

Full name: Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph Date of birth: 30th December 1956

30th December 1956 Place of birth: Waterbury, Connecticut, USA

Waterbury, Connecticut, USA Age: 64 years old as of 2021

64 years old as of 2021 Career: Actress, singer and activist

Actress, singer and activist Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Marital status: Married

Married Children: Two

Two Height: 5 Feet 8 inches

5 Feet 8 inches Education : Uniondale High School, Rutgers University

: Uniondale High School, Rutgers University Net worth: $5 million

$5 million Instagram: @thesherylleeralph

@thesherylleeralph Facebook: Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph Twitter: @DIVA3482

@DIVA3482 Tiktok: @thesherylleeralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph's biography

How old is Sheryl Lee Ralph? The actress is 64 years old as of 2021. She was born on 30th December 1956 in Waterbury, Connecticut, USA. Sherry spent her childhood years between Long Island in New York, USA and Mandeville, Jamaica.

Sheryl Lee Ralph visiting Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California.Photo: @Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Is Sheryl Lee Ralph Jamaican? She is American because she was born to an African-American father in the US. Her DNA shows that her ancestry belongs to Cameroon's Tikar community. Sherry's father, Stanley Ralph, was a college professor.

Meanwhile, her mother, Ivy Ralph, was a Jamaican fashion designer. The actress' mother created the Kariba suit and received an Order of Distinction (OD) from the Jamaican government. Sheryl Lee Ralph's brother, Michael Ralph, is an actor and comedian.

Education

Her parents sent her to Uniondale High School in Uniondale, New York, and she participated in the school's musical production titled Oklahoma! Sherry was crowned New York's Miss Black Teenage as Ado Annie while still in high school.

She was among the earliest winners of the Irene Ryan Acting Scholarships from the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival. She used the scholarship to study and graduate from Rutgers University in 1972 at the age of 19.

Sheryl Lee Ralph of Dreamgirls wanted to pursue a medical degree but shifted to arts. Glamour magazine listed her among the top ten college women in America. She is the youngest female to graduate from Rutgers University to date.

Sheryl Lee Ralph's husband and children family attending the 23rd Annual HIV/AIDS benefit concert in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Jennifer Lourie

Source: Getty Images

Husband and children

Ralph married a French businessman, Eric Maurice, in 1990. The couple got Ivy-Victoria Maurice (1995) and Etienne Maurice (1992) before divorcing in 2001. She married Pennsylvania State Senator, Vincent Hughes, in 2005.

The 28 years old Etinee Maurice is walking in his mother's footsteps. He has a broad fanbase as an actor and activist. Raph and her son co-founded a foundation called the DIVA Foundation.

Sherry's foundation and WALKGOODLA and sent donations to Jamaica during the COVID 19 pandemic. The 26-year old Sheryl Lee Ralph's daughter, Ivy-victoria Maurice, occasionally makes public appearances with her mother.

Sheryl Lee Ralph's movies and TV shows

What was Sheryl Lee Ralph in? Her first film debut was in a 1977 film called River of the Calm. Sherry was the voice over artist behind the character Rita in the 1988 movie called Oliver & Company.

Her first lead role in a film was starring as Denzel Washington's wife in 1989 The Mighty Quinn. Sherry acted in the CBS series Search for Tomorrow while still starring in Dreamgirls. Here is a list of more television series, movies, and Broadway stage plays actress has featured in:

Broadway stage productions

Swing

Thoroughly Modern Millie

Wicked

Sheryl Lee Ralph and her spouse attending the Better Brothers Los Angeles 6th annual Truth Awards at Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Andrew Toth (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Television series

Wonder Woman

Sabrina, the Teenage Witch

Designing Women

Moesha

The Parkers

The Proud Family

ER

Flavor of Love

My Super Sweet 16

Hannah Montana

Baldwin Hills

Tyler Perry's House of Payne

2 Broke Girls

Criminal Minds

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Motherland: Fort Salem

Sister Margaret and the Saturday Night Ladies

The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Loretta Devine speaking onstage during the 2019 Essence Black Women event at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Rich Polk

Source: Getty Images

Films

Skin Deep

Mistress

The Flintstones

White Man's Burden

Jamaica Beat

Deterrence

Baby of the Family

The Cost of Heaven

Blessed and Cursed

Revival!

Just Getting Started

Step Sisters

The Comeback Trail

Sheryl Lee Ralph acting as Rose in the CBS TV series' Dance Dance Resolution. Photo: @Cliff Lipson

Source: Getty Images

Albums and songs

Ralph released her first music album, In the Evening, in 1984. In the Evening was among the top six songs in the Billboard Dance Music/Club Play Singles chart. Below is a list of more Sheryl Lee Ralph's songs and albums:

Albums

You're So Romantic

Give Me Love

Evolution

Be Somebody

I'm So Glad That We Met

I'm Your Kind of Girl

Back to Being in Love

B.A.B.Y

Ready or Not

Singles

Here Comes the Rain Again

When I First Saw You

You're So Romantic

Evolution

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Brian Stokes Mitchell acting as Rose and Walt on the CBS TV series' Drunk In Love. Photo: @Cliff Lipson

Source: Getty Images

Awards and net worth

What is the net worth of Sheryl Lee Ralph? Sheryl Lee Ralph's net worth is $5 million. Besides the 1982 Tony Award for Best Actress award, the actress has won and been nominated for these awards:

The 1989 NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture in The Mighty Quinn film.

film. 1998, 1999, 2000 and 2002 NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in Moesha comedy series.

comedy series. The 2001 Black Reel Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress for acting in Deterrence.

Sheryl Lee Ralph is one of the most celebrated American actresses of African descent. She inspires the young Black actors and entertainers to be proud of their roots.

Yen.com.gh featured actor Luke Benward's life. The American actor has dated several American celebrities, including Olivia Holt, Georgina Henley, Dove Cameron, and Ryan Newman.

The 26-year-old actor is currently in a relationship with actress Ariel Winter. Some of the famous movies Luke has acted in are 2018's Field of Lost Shoes as John Wise and Life of the Party as Jack Strong.

Source: Yen